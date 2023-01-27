MARRIOTT HOTELS RETURNS TO PANAMA CITY WITH MARRIOTT PANAMA HOTEL

Located in Albrook, the 331-room hotel invites guests to immerse themselves in and explore Panama's attractions

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Hotels, the flagship brand of 30 extraordinary Marriott Bonvoy® hotel brands, announced the opening of Marriott Panama Hotel, with a strategic location connecting the city to the road to the Panama Canal, and views toward the mountains. The property features several food and beverage outlets and an outdoor pool, as well as spacious meeting areas including its convention center and direct access to Albrook Mall. This hotel will be an ideal destination for global travelers who appreciate the balance of business and leisure travel, while learning about and experiencing the attractions of Panama City.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Marriott Hotels experience to Panama City, with a strategic location and ample convention spaces. With the recovery of the travel industry and the return of in-person events, we are ready to host memorable meetings, conventions, and events, in the lives of our guests and transcendental for the business sector," said Glenn Simon, General Manager of the hotel.

Symbolizing the continuous evolution of Marriott Hotels, guests are drawn to contemporary and comfortable spaces, inviting them to relax from the moment they arrive, starting with the Greatroom Lobby – the hotel's elegant center that allows guests to combine work with pleasure. The hotel features 331 spacious guest rooms with amenities such as technology-enabled work surfaces, open closets, relaxing bathrooms, and LED televisions. In addition, through the first long-standing partnership between Marriott Hotels and TED, guests will have access to specially curated TED content to enjoy during their stay.

Marriott Panama Hotel has two restaurants offering a variety of local and international dishes, as well as a coffee shop and 24-hour Room Service.

The restaurant, bar, pool area, and lobby were renovated, including the addition of an M Club. The M Club – a flagship brand at Marriott hotels worldwide – is an exclusive spot to rest, recharge and refocus, every day at any time. A range of complimentary food and beverage options are offered throughout the day including hot breakfast, evening drinks and snacks, and premium beverages.

Additional amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, self-service laundry, outdoor pool, and special lodging for four-legged guests.

Designed to foster collaboration, the hotel's Next Gen Meeting Spaces can be adjusted to a variety of group formats and sizes. With 5,002 square meters in 21 meeting rooms, including a 1,700-square-meter convention center that can hold up to 1,600 people, 2 grand ballrooms, and 6 meeting rooms with natural daylight, the hotel is the perfect destination for business or social gatherings.

The hotel is connected to Albrook Mall, the largest shopping mall in Central America, and close to must-see local attractions such as the Miraflores Visitors Center of the Panama Canal, Cerro Ancon, the Amador Causeway, and Casco Antiguo, and just minutes from the Marcos A. Gelabert International Airport.

The Marriott Panama Hotel will participate in Marriott Bonvoy® – Marriott International's award-winning travel program – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and other hotels and resorts in the extraordinary portfolio of Marriott Bonvoy® brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a touch-free experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

For reservations and more information, please visit www.marriotthotels.com.

