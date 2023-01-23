L.E.K. acquires award winning London consultancy Hi Mum! Said Dad to expand digital implementation capabilities

Combination of L.E.K. and Hi Mum! Said Dad provides seamless digital transformation solutions from strategy to end-product

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L.E.K. Consulting, the global strategy consultancy, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Hi Mum! Said Dad (HMSD), the award-winning London digital product and innovation consultancy. The acquisition, which was completed on 16 January 2023, integrates L.E.K.'s digital strategic advice with the highly regarded builder of apps, software and other digital solutions for businesses. This year alone, HMSD has won numerous awards including three Webby awards and two Lovie awards. According to L.E.K.'s Global Managing Partner, Clay Heskett, the acquisition "aligns with the objective of our Board to add depth to our service lines that help us to deliver premier strategy advisory services to our clients."

In recent years, digital transformation has become critical to corporate success and leading organizations are increasingly adopting a digital-first mindset. Digital strategy advice has grown in importance to businesses over the last decade and L.E.K. assesses that it represents fully 40% of advice given to corporate clients in 2022. And more than ever, companies seek to prototype commercial implementation approaches as a way to validate their digital strategies.

As a result of this transaction, L.E.K. can now offer clients a richer set of capabilities to solve complex problems that go deeper into a company's digital strategy and reach closer to an executable deliverable. The combination will be able to fully assess the people, processes and technology required to deliver strategies as well as support on building out of prototypes and initial digital customer propositions.

Commenting on the integration of HMSD's business with L.E.K., Ben Faircloth, European Region Managing Partner at L.E.K. Consulting said,

"L.E.K. offers strategic advice that increasingly requires digital implementation, and we are delighted to team up with Hi Mum! Said Dad (HMSD) whose technical know-how and award-winning solutions translate strategic concepts into working prototypes and digital products. Moreover, the HMSD team shares our passion for delivering effective and creative commercial strategies. Our partnership will significantly deepen and expand L.E.K.'s digital solutions for clients."

Craig Wills, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Hi Mum! Said Dad added:

"At HMSD we have always had an ambitious approach to delivering digital projects which allows us to integrate strategic, technical and aesthetic demands and realise the commercial vision which our clients seek to achieve. L.E.K. is a highly suited fit for us because we share a focus on commercial purpose and strategic aims."

Following the acquisition, Hi Mum! Said Dad will continue to operate from its current Shoreditch location as an independent, wholly owned subsidiary of L.E.K. Consulting. The two organizations will share clients and cross-pollinate talent, combining the best of both consultancies for the benefit of client organizations.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About L.E.K. Consulting

We're L.E.K. Consulting, a global strategy consultancy working with business leaders to seize competitive advantage and amplify growth. Our insights are catalysts that reshape the trajectory of our clients' businesses, uncovering opportunities and empowering them to master their moments of truth. Since 1983, our worldwide practice — spanning the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe — has guided leaders across all industries, from global corporations to emerging entrepreneurial businesses and private equity investors. Looking for more? Visit www.lek.com.

About Hi Mum! Said Dad

Hi Mum! Said Dad turns digital strategy ideas into reality for businesses, building prototypes through to fully functional and creatively designed end products. The consultancy has deep expertise across the entire digital product lifecycle from definition, product design and user experience, engineering and then ongoing iteration in the market. They have experience across industries with the most significant capabilities in FinTech, Automotive, and Consumer products; clients include Molson Coors, Standard Chartered, Vitality, Ford, Audible, 4H, and National Trust, among others. Learn more at https://www.himumsaiddad.com/

