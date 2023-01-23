Kore.ai Unveils Generative AI, Large Language Models in XO Platform V10.0 to Enhance Enterprise Communications

Conversational AI leader extends platform with open architecture, continuous learning, automated training and testing to boost efficiency

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai, the world's leading conversational AI platform and solutions company, today announced the release of the Kore.ai Experience Optimization (XO) Platform Version 10.0. The upgrade enables easier and more open integration with global enterprise systems, allows businesses and individuals to deploy intelligent virtual assistants with minimal-to-no training, and can be continuously scaled and enhanced for high performance.

One of the key features that Kore.ai has introduced in this release is the ability to enable large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI's GPT-3 and other generative AI technologies, drastically simplifying the design, development and management of virtual assistants.

The introduction of cutting-edge zero-shot and few-shot models leverages the power of LLMs and generative AI, and eliminates the need for initial training data. By helping design conversations, create training data, test data, and rewriting responses with emotion, these technologies minimize the efforts needed to efficiently create virtual assistants that are truly intelligent and intuitive. It's an exciting new era for virtual assistants, and Kore.ai is at the forefront of this technology.

In addition, the 10.0 platform version offers 100+ pre-built integrations with enterprise applications, and a new conversation insights dashboard that can proactively identify new opportunities for automation and flag training inconsistencies. An improvised feedback module tied to the conversation interactions has been added to enable enterprises to better correlate insights with conversations. Such features make it easier for large businesses to automate processes and improve customer engagement. Kore.ai has also been one of the first conversational AI players to leverage LLMs for specific use cases around knowledge AI.

"Our customers have been deploying highly complex use cases involving voice automation, personalization, omnichannel experience, and fulfillment," said Kore.ai CEO and Founder Raj Koneru. "This has underscored the need for a perpetual cycle of improvisation for virtual assistants in terms of ease of development, training, scalability, personalization, and performance, which we have addressed with some of the industry-first innovations in V10.0. Also, by creatively tapping into the potential of generative AI models like GPT-3 and other LLMs, we've paved the way for future innovations."

"Generative AI models can come up with contextual content based on pre-trained data," said Kore.ai Chief Technology Officer Prasanna Kumar Arikala. "These technologies greatly simplify the way virtual assistants are built and managed. This is a great step forward for the industry and will no doubt lead to better customer experiences."

Kore.ai offers an array of AI-first industry solutions including BankAssist, HealthAssist and the recently launched RetailAssist , function-specific assistants like IT Assist and HR Assist, and contact center-focused SmartAssist and AgentAssist, all of which are built on top of its XO platform and inherit the enhanced features built as part of this release.

More than 350 Fortune 2,000 companies and an increasing ecosystem of developers seeking to develop virtual assistants on the XO platform will benefit with the V10.0 release .

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a global leader in the conversational AI-first platform and solutions, helping enterprises automate business interactions to deliver extraordinary experiences for their customers, employees, and contact center agents. More than 350 Fortune 2000 companies trust Kore.ai's experience optimization (XO) platform and technology to automate their business interactions for over 100 million users worldwide to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Kore.ai has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts and ensures the success of its customers through a growing team headquartered in Orlando with offices in India, the UK, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

