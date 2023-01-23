CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Sunlight Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 14, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. f/k/a Spartan Acquisition Corp. II ("Sunlight") (NYSE: SUNL) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between January 25, 2021 and September 28, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Sunlight, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Sunlight includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective underwriting and risk evaluation with respect to its contractor advance program; (2) Sunlight lacked the oversight and periodic monitoring systems necessary to timely detect bad debt associated with its contractor advance program; (3) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and reporting of non-cash advance receivables; (4) as a result, the Company would be forced to take a non-cash advance receivables impairment charge exceeding $30 million; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: February 14, 2023

Aggrieved Sunlight investors only have until February 14, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

