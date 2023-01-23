Aspen Dental Named a Top National Workplace for Diversity and Inclusion by Newsweek

A commitment to building a diverse culture earns the company a spot on the list of one of "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 For Diversity"

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental was listed among America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity in the Healthcare and Services category by Newsweek Magazine. As the largest branded dental organization in the world, Aspen Dental supports more than 1,000 branded offices nationwide, and prides itself on cultivating a diverse and inclusive work environment for all team members.

"We believe supporting our independent providers is what matters most. We are focused and committed to changing the future of dentistry in more ways than just leading clinical and technological advancements," said Jeri Doris, Chief Human Resources Officer for TAG – The Aspen Group. "While our investment is absolutely paramount to bringing better care to more people, it cannot be done without the power of diversity and inclusion behind it. Aspen Dental offices strive to mirror the communities in which clinicians live and work, creating an environment that is both inclusive for staff and welcoming for patients."

Aspen Dental by the numbers:

Today, the Aspen Dental network serves 35,000 patients a day through the help of 20,000 team members across 1,000+ locations in 45 states.

In 2022, Aspen Dental opened more than 60 locations owned and operated by independent dental practice owners.

79% of Aspen Dental employees are female.

36% of Aspen Dental employees self-identify as Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, or Asian.

36% of Aspen Dental new hires 2022 to date self-identify as two or more races, Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, or Asian.

"To me, diversity means all walks of life working together to achieve the same goal. Our office has a wide range of personalities and ethnicities, and we all grow and learn from each other every day," said Amanda Tompkins, an Aspen Dental Lead Dental Assistant. "We work as one and do not care about any difference we all may have. I have learned so much about my colleagues, and I'm always growing my mindset and gaining knowledge about the culture of other countries."

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group based the scoring on the review of publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals and an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment and other subjects at both their own companies and others they were familiar with. The survey yielded more than 350,000 company reviews.

About Aspen Dental Offices

Aspen Dental Management, Inc. was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with 1,000+ Aspen Dental branded locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TAG – The Aspen Group

TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. The independent healthcare practices TAG supports operate more than 1,300 locations in 45 states through six consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM and AZPetVet. Combined, they serve more than 35,000 patients each day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

