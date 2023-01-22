IAB Board of Directors Announces Alysia Borsa, Chief Business Officer and President of Lifestyle at Dotdash Meredith as New Board Chair

Paramount's John Halley Named Vice Chair, to Help Drive Industry Evolution

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today announced that it has named Alysia Borsa, Chief Business Officer and President of Lifestyle at Dotdash Meredith, as Chair of the trade organization's Board of Directors. Borsa has served on the board since February 2020, most recently as IAB Board Vice Chair. Alysia takes on the role that was held by Krishan Bhatia, President and Chief Business Officer at NBCUniversal Media, LLC over the past year, and Krishan remains on the Executive Committee of the board.

(PRNewsfoto/Interactive Advertising Bureau ) (PRNewswire)

John Halley, President of Advertising at Paramount who has been on the board since March 2021, will serve as the new Vice Chair.

"Alysia has made a meaningful impact on the board during her tenure. She is always willing to collaborate and swiftly address important issues for our members. Through her role at Dotdash Meredith, Alysia brings a deep understanding of the publisher perspective, which is critical as our industry is being rearchitected from the ground up. I have complete confidence she will assist in leading the industry in the right direction," said David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB.

"IAB is at the forefront of addressing the issues that impact our industry, and we all need to hold each other accountable to ensure we are meeting the needs of consumers, enterprises, and institutions who use digital technology everyday," said Borsa. "As Chair, I look forward to collaborating with David Cohen, the Board of Directors broadly, and our full membership to educate and advance the tools needed to prepare ourselves for today's changing ecosystem spanning regulation, fraud, identity, and addressability."

"I am eager to work alongside Alysia, David Cohen, and the rest of the board to ensure we are helping all stakeholders improve and evolve the digital ecosystem during such a critical time. The IAB is doing important work, and I look forward to contributing additional perspective as we map our path into the future," said John Halley, President, Paramount Advertising.

"Alysia and John are two strategic, highly-respected executives who will undoubtedly be fantastic partners as we embrace the issues and opportunities facing the media and marketing landscape head on. We are at a critical juncture in our evolution, and what we do today will shape our industry for years to come. As we embark on this new year, I am looking forward to the perspective and thinking they already have in store for IAB and ensuring the industry's continued growth," added Cohen.

New members of the IAB Board of Directors elected to a three-year term include:

Ajay Kapoor , Global Director, Performance Driven Marketing, General Motors Company

Sarah Travis , President, Roundel by Target

Current board members re-elected for a new three-year term include:

Eric Danetz , Global Head of Revenue, Reuters

Rajeev Goel , Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, PubMatic, Inc.

John Halley , President, Paramount Advertising

Elizabeth Herbst-Brady , Chief Revenue Officer, Yahoo Inc.

Scott Howe , Chief Executive Officer, LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.

Jia Hyun , Vice President Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn

Craig Kostelic, Chief Business Officer, U.S. Advertising Revenue and Head of Global Advertising Solutions, Condé Nast

Peter Naylor , Vice President of Sales, Netflix, Inc.

David Spector , Chairman & Co-Founder, ThirdLove

The IAB Board of Directors is also comprised of the following members:

Sheri Bachstein , Chief Executive Officer, The Weather Company, and General Manager, IBM Watson Advertising

Krishan Bhatia , President and Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Alysia Borsa , Chief Business Officer & President of Lifestyle, Dotdash Meredith

David Cohen , Chief Executive Officer, IAB

Jerry Dischler , Vice President & General Manager Ads, Google

Tom Fochetta , Senior Vice President, Samsung Ads

Gina Garrubbo , President & Chief Executive Officer, National Public Media LLC

Lisa Howard , Global Chief Revenue Officer, Hearst Magazines

Norm Johnston , Global Head of Advertising Strategy, News Corp

Luke Kallis , Vice President of Sales, Americas at Snap, Inc.

Jim Keller , Head of Digital Advertising Sales & Advanced Advertising, Warner Bros Discovery

Eileen Kiernan , Global Chief Executive Officer, Mediabrands

Alison Levin , Vice President, Ad Revenue and Marketing Solutions, Roku, Inc.

Helen Lin , Chief Digital Officer, Publicis Media

Kirk McDonald , Chief Executive Officer, Group M North America

Alan Moss , Vice President, Global Advertising, Amazon.com, Inc

Nicolle Pangis , Chief Executive Officer, Ampersand

Shenan Reed , Senior Vice President, Head of Media, L'Oréal USA , Inc.

Joy Robins , Chief Revenue Officer, The Washington Post

Doug Rozen , Chief Executive Officer, Americas, dentsu Media

Aaron Sobol , Head of US Media Investment, Unilever

Nada Stirratt , Vice President Global Sales North America, Meta

John Trimble , Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, SiriusXM

Lisa Valentino , Executive Vice President, Client Solutions and Addressable Enablement, The Walt Disney Company

Julie Van Ullen , Managing Director, Rakuten Inc.

Rob Wilk , Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Advertising, Microsoft Corporation

Joe Zawadzki , General Partner, Aperiam

Ex-officio members include:

Miranda Dimopoulos , Regional Chief Executive Officer, IAB SEA & India

Townsend Feehan, Chief Executive Officer, IAB Europe

Stu Ingis , Chairman, Venable LLP (Secretary)

Rich LeFurgy , General Partner, Archer Advisors

David Moore , Chief Executive Officer, BIGtoken

Randall Rothenberg , Limitless Partner, Randall, Ltd.

John Toohey , Senior Vice President of Finance, Cumulus (Treasurer)

IAB Executive Committee includes:

Alysia Borsa , Chief Business Officer & President of Lifestyle, Dotdash Meredith (IAB Board Chair)

John Halley , President, Paramount Advertising (IAB Board Vice Chair)

Krishan Bhatia , President & Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal

David Cohen , Chief Executive Officer, IAB (IAB Board President)

Gina Garrubbo , President & Chief Executive Officer, National Public Media

Peter Naylor , Vice President of Sales, Netflix, Inc.

Shenan Reed , Senior Vice President, Head of Media, L'Oréal USA , Inc.

The new board slate was formally announced at the 2023 IAB Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM) . For more information about the IAB Board of Directors, please visit iab.com/boardofdirectors .

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, agencies, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)