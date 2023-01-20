Sandvik Interim report fourth quarter 2022

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter 2022

REVENUE GROWTH OF 11% AND RECORD PROFIT QUARTER

Continuing operations

Order intake SEK 30,751 million (26,772)

Order intake growth, at fixed exchange rates 3%

Revenues SEK 31,094 million (25,311)

Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates 11%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,413 million (5,043)

Adjusted EBITA margin 20.6% (19.9)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,977 million (4,798)

Adjusted EBIT margin 19.2% (19.0)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,587 million (4,775)

Profit for the period SEK 3,435 million (3,436)

Adjusted profit for the period SEK 4,041 million (3,464)

Earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.73 (2.73)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.22 (2.75)

Free operating cash flow SEK 6,226 million (4,474)

Proposed dividend per share 5.00 SEK (4.75)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on January 20, 2023 at 10:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, January 20, 2023

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 08.00 CET on January 20, 2023.

