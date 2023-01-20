ROSEWOOD MIRAMAR BEACH NOTIFIES GUESTS OF SEVENROOMS DATA SECURITY ISSUE

MONTECITO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Miramar Beach was recently notified of a data security issue that involves SevenRooms, a third-party reservation platform used by the hotel's restaurants and bars. The incident occurred on the systems of a SevenRooms vendor and did not affect the hotel's own systems.

SevenRooms notified Rosewood Miramar Beach that, on December 11, 2022, an unauthorized party accessed certain information about reservations made at the hotel's restaurants and bars. The issue affected reservations that were made on or around July 25, 2020 using the SevenRooms platform, as well as prior reservation information transferred to SevenRooms from a previously used platform. The affected guests' personal information includes names, telephone numbers, email addresses and other information provided in reservation requests such as allergies and other health-related dining information. The relevant information varied for each affected guest. SevenRooms has informed the hotel that the issue did not affect payment card information.

Rosewood Miramar Beach was notified of the matter on December 18, 2022. As this incident involves systems used by SevenRooms, the hotel has been working with SevenRooms to address the issue and determine the facts. Rosewood Miramar Beach understands that SevenRooms took steps to secure the relevant systems, engaged an outside data security expert to conduct an investigation, and informed law enforcement of the issue.

Rosewood Miramar Beach regrets that this issue involving SevenRooms may affect certain guests of the hotel's restaurants and bar. The hotel recommends guests remain cautious of any unsolicited communications that ask for their personal information or refer them to a webpage asking for personal information, and avoid clicking on links or downloading attachments from suspicious emails. Additional recommendations for affected guests are available at https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito. Guests with questions can call Rosewood toll-free at (800) 865-6375.

