Microschool Showcase Set to Celebrate Non-Traditional Education this School Choice Week

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Think you know all your education options? A microschool showcase on Saturday, Jan. 28, the final day of National School Choice Week, may make you think again. The showcase will put non-traditional learning choices on display, including microschools, homeschool co-ops, private tutors, and afterschool programs.

Hosted by Microschool South Florida, the event welcomes all community members curious about microschooling to hear directly from educators, parents, and kids who are choosing it. The upbeat event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Coconut Creek Recreation Center, and will feature games, school booths where families can meet educators and ask questions, a parent panel discussion at 10:30 a.m., and an official performance of the School Choice Week dance.

According to event planners, a microschool is the rebirth of the one-room schoolhouse. While each microschool is unique, all offer personalized learning and a small group experience for students who collaborate on creative learning projects.

The microschool showcase is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week 2023, which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. Additional flagship events in Florida include a school fair in Orlando and a library celebration in Miami-Dade.

"We believe that we are in an educational renaissance," said Candace Lehenbauer, founder of Microschool South Florida. "Modern one-room schoolhouses, edupreneurs, tutors, homeschool co-ops, and innovative educational programs are creating and sustaining the non-traditional education landscape. Today's microschools offer flexibility and choice, and are created around individualizing education. Student-led, project-based, and mastery-based learning are at the heart of it, utilizing technology and experiential learning."

"As a directory and networking resource for non-traditional education, we are offering a Microschool Showcase during National School Choice Week for parents and educators to connect," said Lehenbauer. "Learn about how many programs work with educational, social, emotional well being, scholarship options, as well as listen to our parent and student panel. With this information, microschooling could be your next great choice!"

The microschool showcase is free to attend, but RSVPs are encouraged at microschoolflorida.com/event-details/microschool-showcase . The Coconut Creek Recreation Center is located at 1100 Lyons Rd.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

