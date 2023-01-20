Blue Compass RV Kicks Off Nationwide Rebrand Redesign With Blue Compass RV Tampa

Blue Compass RV Tampa marks the first step in a rollout of renovations for all locations across the US to now feature unified branding and logos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV, one of the nation's largest providers of sales, service, and protection products to the recreational vehicle market, celebrates their recent rebrand by beginning a series of store transitions throughout 2023, kicking off with rebrand of Blue Compass RV Tampa (previously RV One Superstores Tampa).

After rebranding the company in late 2022, Blue Compass RV will begin the outfitting and rebranding of its impressive portfolio of over 100 dealerships across the country. With the goal of having each dealership included seamlessly under the Blue Compass RV umbrella, each store location will receive both an interior and exterior upgrade to boast the new name and logo of Blue Compass RV.

"We are on the heels of our rebrand announcement and cannot wait to begin showcasing the unified Blue Compass RV brand to our consumers," says Blue Compass RV Founder, CEO and President, Jon Ferrando. "We are excited to kick off our rollout of nationwide rebrands in 2023 with the rebranding of our flagship store in the Tampa market here in our company's home state of Florida at the same time of the Florida RV Supershow one the largest RV shows of the year."

Blue Compass RV Tampa, one of the top performing dealerships in the country has won numerous awards as the top selling Jayco motorized dealers year after year. The ribbon cutting event unveiling the new Blue Compass RV store branding took place on January 17 at the Blue Compass RV Tampa store.

The updated branding consists of a blue-hued logo, featuring a sun-drenched landscape of mountains accessible by a road of possibilities – best seen through a vehicle purchased at a Blue Compass RV location. Rolling out to over 100 stores throughout 2023, RV customers will be treated to an elevated store experience that directly reflects the Blue Compass RV brand.

Blue Compass RV is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has over 100 RV stores in 33 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Floyd's RV, Harper's Camperland, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, RV Outlet USA, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

Blue Compass RV has a great management team led by founder Jon Ferrando, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. Blue Compass RV's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

