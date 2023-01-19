Prairie Hill Delivers 10.18% Net Return to Investors in 2022

Net lease fund delivers solid performance amidst a down stock market

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie Hill Holdings announced today that its main fund, Prairie Hill Holdings Fund I, LP has returned 10.18% for 2022, and has generated 6.8% in the form of cash distributions to its investors. During this same period, stock markets have declined with the S&P 500 losing over 18%.

"This was a great year for Prairie Hill, and we are really proud to be able to deliver the numbers that we expected to hit in 2022. At all times we are striving to be the rock-solid piece in our investors' portfolios. Year in year out we intend to deliver this type of performance, regardless of stock market performance and regardless of whether the general economy is in recession," according to Matthew Sandretto, Managing Director for Prairie Hill Holdings.

2022 was a year that saw a major change in sentiment regarding the real estate asset class – driven by fears regarding the Fed actions with respect to interest rates and impending recession. Another hit to sentiment came when Blackstone's private REIT announced that redemptions were going to be restricted. This landscape presents some challenging obstacles for real estate, but according to Mr Sandretto, these types of issues are not going to prevent Prairie Hill from continuing its strong performance in 2023.

Prairie Hill's portfolio construction, property level financing decisions, and overall management approach give it the ability to keep its performance high despite the above factors. "For us, our portfolio has only fixed rate financing at present, so our cash flow isn't directly affected by rising rates. On the question of recession, we prepare for them before they start by only investing in assets that we believe will not present cashflow risk in down markets. Many private funds have a lot of multi-family exposure, which typically has occupancy and cashflow challenges during recessions – and Prairie Hill doesn't invest in multi-family. We are currently working on an industrial acquisition that is a great example of our criteria in action."

