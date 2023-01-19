Heat Up Cold Nights with Tony's Stew

OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearty stew is the perfect remedy for those cool winter nights. Whether you eat a classic beef stew or try one with seafood and Cajun flavors, each recipe is sure to warm you up.

CREOLE SHRIMP & OKRA STEW

By: @creoleseoul

INGREDIENTS

1 Pound Large Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined

1 Onion, Chopped

1 Bell Pepper, Chopped

2 Sticks Celery, Chopped

3 Cloves Garlic, Minced

2 Cups Puréed Tomatoes

1 Cup Okra, Fresh or Frozen

½ Cup Jalapeños, Sliced (More can be used if desired)

1 Cup Seafood or Chicken Stock

Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to Taste

Italian Seasoning, to Taste

Paprika, to Taste

Green Onions, Chopped for Garnish

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 35 Minutes

Serves: 2-4

Heat olive oil in a large heavy pot of Dutch oven over medium heat. Add in the holy trinity (onions, bell peppers, celery) and cook for 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in the garlic and cook for another minute or until fragrant. Add in the puréed tomatoes, okra and stock and stir to combine with the vegetables. Sprinkle in Tony's Original Creole Seasoning and the Italian seasoning and stir into the sauce. Cover and let simmer on low for 15-20 minutes until flavors combine and sauce reduces. Season shrimp with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning and paprika and set aside. In a separate skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Once hot, add in jalapeños and sauté for 2 minutes. Add shrimp to the skillet and arrange in a single layer. Let cook untouched for 2 minutes. Stir shrimp to combine with the jalapeños and oil for about another minute. Pour the entire contents of the skillet into the stew pot and stir into the sauce. Let the stew sit on low for another 5 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings as desired. Serve over rice, or mashed potatoes, or enjoy as is!

About Tony Chachere's ®

For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine brings flavor to tables across the country and world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.

