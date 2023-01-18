Jacobs Wins Role on Transport for London's Capital Program Delivery Partner Contract

Strategic planning and development to deliver sustainable, smarter, more accessible public transport solutions

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has secured a position on Transport for London's (TfL) Capital Program Delivery Partner Contract working with Gardiner and Theobald. TfL will use this contract to procure all project management, construction management and project management office (PMO) services and resources.

TfL estimates the contract will operate for a four-year period, with immediate mobilization. The contract enables TfL's Capital Delivery teams, responsible for the delivery of all major programs and line upgrades across the TfL network, to access agile consultancy support from Jacobs. Initially, Jacobs will support projects including station improvements; asset maintenance; road improvements; line upgrades; systems; healthy streets; commercial development and major engineering projects.

"Planning and delivery of critical infrastructure across the network is vital to supporting more active, accessible and sustainable public transport options that create greener, healthier places," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe Kate Kenny. "Working collaboratively with TfL, Jacobs brings wide-ranging capability from across the company to benefit the Capital Program and will help TfL provide additional staff development opportunities through joint knowledge sharing and mentoring."

Jacobs has supported TfL continuously since it was established in 2000 across a range of projects and programs, including supporting delivery of the Elizabeth line; the integrated impact assessment for London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), the ULEZ extension and changes to road user charges; multi-disciplinary design support for TfL's Bus Priority Program; and a range of other consultancy services.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $15 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of approximately 60,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

