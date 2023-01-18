BODY20 Celebrates an Electric 2022 of Record Growth and New Hires

Revolutionary Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) Franchise Now Has Over 20 U.S. Locations and Nearly 150 in Development

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BODY20, the category-leading Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) fitness franchise, is celebrating a record-breaking 2022, wrapping up the year with 23 studios open and in membership presale and 148 locations in development, 20 of which already have leases signed. The locations in development will bring BODY20 to several new markets, including Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Charlotte, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and New York, propelling the brand to new heights in 2023.

Along with these milestones, BODY20 has also acquired a handful of new hires, most notably Jarred Fajerski, COO and Chief of Stores, Gabby Levine, Senior Director of Real Estate and Nick Malone, Director of Construction. The new team brings decades of experience from well-known fitness and wellness brands in the franchise space.

Commemorating its impressive growth, the brand received numerous awards and recognitions including placement at #27 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Emerging Franchises List, as well as ranking among Franchise Dictionary Magazine's TOP 100 Game Changers for 2022.

"Our growth is a direct testament to the power and effectiveness of our workout combined with an incredible group of franchisees and corporate team members working together to make sure BODY20 is available to as many people as possible," said Greg Breitbart, CEO of BODY20. "We are grateful to see our brand impacting more individuals and communities than ever before with the life-changing benefits of our workout, which is pioneering a more efficient way to build muscle and strength.

At your first private session, you'll take a complimentary BODY20 bio-impedance measurement using best-in-class technology to provide a body composition assessment, discuss your wellness goals and get fitted into an FDA-cleared Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) suit. During the 20-minute training session, a certified BODY20 Coach guides you through a customized 1-on-1 strength program, giving your body more than 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any need to pick up a weight or use traditional gym equipment.

The technology-based fitness brand offers serious benefits repeatedly reported by current members to include increased muscle tone, weight loss, and overall improved core strength all with minimal strain on the musculoskeletal system.

The total initial investment to open a BODY20 franchise ranges from $409,021.65 to $498,441.00, according to their 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). For more information about BODY20 and to learn about franchising opportunities, visit: https://body20.com/franchise.

About BODY20:

BODY20 is a rapidly growing fitness franchise that leverages technology through the use of an FDA-cleared Electro-Muscle Stimulation (EMS) suit to revolutionize the way people workout and help unlock their full potential. BODY20 offers a 20-minute one-on-one workout with a certified BODY20 Coach that guides you through customized strength and cardio programs, giving your body over 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any use of traditional gym equipment. BODY20's goal is to in just 20 minutes per week, materially impact the other 10,060 minutes in the week for each and every member. To learn more about BODY20 and its franchise opportunities, visit: https://body20.com.

