Webb Estes Promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Estes Express Lines

Rob Estes remains Estes' Chairman of the Board and CEO, while Billy Hupp transitions to Vice Chairman of the Board and Corporate Executive Vice President

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Estes Express Lines, North America's largest, privately owned freight carrier, has announced the promotion of Vice President of Process Improvement Webb Estes to president and chief operating officer (COO), effective today, January 10. Webb represents the fourth generation of the Estes family to lead the company, which was founded in 1931.

Rob Estes, formerly the company's president and CEO, will continue his duties as chairman of the board and chief executive officer. Vice President and COO Billy Hupp has transitioned to the role of vice president of the board and corporate executive vice president.

"Leading a dynamic company with such a rich history of excellence is no small feat, and I'm both humbled and grateful for this opportunity — and for the support of our teammates across America," said Webb Estes. "For nearly a century, Estes has helped shape and lead the logistics industry, and I'm thrilled to carry on our tradition of customer-focused vision, innovation and success."

In addition to his previous role, where he oversaw much of the company's day-to-day operations and spearheaded several technological improvements, Webb has hands-on expertise of Estes' operations through managing a terminal, driving company trucks and moving freight on the dock. He also holds a commercial driver's license (CDL).

"While many competitors have struggled these last few years, Estes continues to grow and thrive – and so much of that is due to Webb's passion for our company and his vision for what it means to be a leading-edge logistics provider," said Rob Estes. "His transition to president and COO makes it abundantly clear: Estes is in business for the long haul."

Webb now leads a vibrant company that was founded in the Great Depression as a one-man-one-truck operation. Today, Estes is recognized as both a nationwide leader of the less-than-truckload (LTL) industry as well as one of America's best large employers.

Estes is the largest, privately owned freight carrier in North America. As an asset-based transportation provider with a global footprint, Estes always goes the extra mile to deliver reliable freight solutions and exceptional service that keep its customers coming back. Ethical and honest, with over 90 years of freight shipping expertise, Estes has worked through the decades to build a robust fleet and vast network of over 10,000 doors and 278 terminals nationwide. And the company's comprehensive transportation solutions are backed by its continued investment in technology resources, as well as the support of over 21,000 fiercely committed employees. Estes offers comprehensive freight shipping solutions, including Less Than Truckload (LTL), Volume and Truckload, Time Critical Guaranteed, Custom Shipping and Logistics, and Final Mile.

