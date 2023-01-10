Shook Kicks Off New Year with Key Leadership Changes

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier trial firm Shook, Hardy & Bacon changed the firm's leadership in three key roles nationally and in Philadelphia and St. Louis. Beginning January 1, 2023, Shook Partner Adam Miller will co-lead the firm's highly lauded environmental and toxic tort litigation team and Partners Erin Leffler and Sue Werstak will lead the Philadelphia and St. Louis offices, respectively.

"All three of these partners have demonstrated an understanding of exceptional client service and are highly skilled lawyers," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "We are excited about the changes and grateful to Mark Anstoetter, who helped build the environmental practice, and Sean Wajert, who launched the Philadelphia office and expanded our northeast presence."

These moves originate from recent growth and partner additions. In 2021, Shook expanded the firm's environmental services with the addition of a St. Louis office focused on this expanding area of law. Miller originally led the St. Louis office but now shifts to oversee Shook's nationally known Environmental and Toxic Tort Litigation Practice (ETT) with Partner Dave Erickson. Using their technical and legal experience, the Shook ETT team has tried 150+ cases to verdict since 2013.

"Adam is a very experienced and accomplished complex environmental and toxic tort trial lawyer. He has been leading trial teams on toxic tort cases since joining our firm," said Erickson, who has been with the firm more than 20 years and helped grow the Chambers-ranked practice. "I look forward to working with Adam in his new role as co-chair of our ETT practice group as we continue to grow and expand."

Leffler and Werstak join the ranks of other women and diverse Shook partners in office managing partner positions. Shook recently earned the Mansfield Rule Certification in promoting underrepresented attorneys. Nearly half of Shook's executive committee is composed of women and diverse attorneys, and women and diverse attorneys lead a number of the firm's city offices including Chicago, Hartford, Houston, Orange County and Tampa.

Werstak moved to Shook to help develop the St. Louis office nearly two years ago. She has more than two decades of experience defending companies in high-stakes litigation for a variety of industries including chemical, automotive, and food, beverage and agriculture.

Leffler joined Shook in the Philadelphia office which opened in 2012 serving clients in the tristate area and nationally. She represents national, regional and local businesses in complex commercial litigation, employment law and product liability litigation.

Mark Anstoetter recently retired after more than 30 years with Shook. Sean Wajert will continue to serve clients nationally from the firm's Philadelphia office.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 18 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and commercial litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security, and regulatory counseling.

