Harrison Co. and Relentless Consumer Partners Form Strategic Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrison Co., an investment banking firm dedicated to the health, wellness and fitness sectors, and Relentless Consumer Partners ("Relentless"), which invests in high-potential consumer brands that empower people to live better lives, have formed a strategic partnership. Harrison Co. is not only a strategic investor in the firm but will also be an investor in Relentless's investments, acquisitions and funds. Together, Harrison Co. and Relentless will bring unparalleled experience and expertise guiding brands to maximize their full potential through different phases of growth.

Relentless acquires and invests in high-potential companies, building the next generation of brands that are shaping the future of consumer experiences across both products and services. Relentless was founded by John Burns and Scott Caras.

John has over 20 years of experience investing in and operating consumer brands with a focus on active and healthy lifestyles. Most recently, he was CEO and board member of TB12, Tom Brady's health and wellness company. John was also a Partner at Breakaway Ventures, Raptor Consumer Partners and Highland Consumer Fund. Scott Caras spent the last eight years at Breakaway Ventures where as a Managing Director, he led both investment and operating initiatives. Prior to Breakaway Ventures, Scott worked in operating, consulting and corporate M&A roles at brands and platforms in the sports, fitness and outdoor categories.

Harrison Co. is an investment banking firm that advises family- and founder-led businesses in the same primary sectors as Relentless, including health, wellness, fitness, digitally native brands and better-for-you foods. Harrison Co.'s eight partners each have an area of specialization within these sectors and their exclusive focus is on companies offering products or services that help people live longer and healthier lives. Harrison Co. partners have worked together for approximately 10 years, and have advised industry-leading companies on strategic M&A, capital-raising, sales and strategic alternatives.

"If there is one thing I have learned building businesses, it's that people make all the difference and dictate your odds of success," said John Burns, CEO of Relentless. "When we conceived Relentless our vision was to complement our experience and expertise with that of extraordinary individuals and firms. Bill Harrison and the Harrison Co. team partnering with us is a manifestation of that, and will enable us to provide our partner companies with even greater insights and resources as we seek to realize their company goals and dreams."

"John and I have collaborated on consumer opportunities since the late 1990s when he was at Summit Partners and I was at Credit Suisse. Over the past 23 years, the name of our firms have changed but our intense passion for the healthy-living and active-lifestyle industry remains unchanged," said Bill Harrison, Managing Partner of Harrison Co. "I am thrilled to formalize our partnership due to the compelling alignment of our personal values, sector specialization and tenacious personalities. Harrison Co. regularly identifies high-potential brands that are often not a good fit for the larger consumer funds. Relentless's unique sector expertise, extraordinary team and proven track record building category-defining brands will make Relentless a great partner for many of the brands in our network that have unique potential."

ABOUT RELENTLESS CONSUMER PARTNERS

Relentless acquires and invests in high-potential consumer brands, taking an active role in driving outsized shareholder returns. We have a relentless devotion to supporting entrepreneurs as they push the boundaries between passion and obsession, and we are fanatical about elevating products, services, and experiences that empower people to live better lives. For two decades we have partnered with extraordinary founders to build brands that are redefining the consumer experience.

For more information, visit www.relentlessconsumer.com.

ABOUT HARRISON CO. LLC

Harrison Co. partners are unwavering champions of family- and founder-led businesses. We work exclusively with families and founders across the entire spectrum of the consumer sector, including healthy living, better-for-you food, active lifestyle, fitness, home goods, apparel, eCommerce and digitally native brands. Our team of experienced senior financial experts helps clients make critical strategic business, merger, acquisition and financing decisions to ensure the best journey and best outcomes. Harrison Co. prides itself on providing highly personal, customized services to valued clients from our offices in Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Fresno.

For more information, visit www.harrisonco.com.

