District Leaders Increasingly Turn to Digital Tools to Improve Communication, Engagement, and Culture

K-12 edtech company, Skyward, showcases districts engaging their communities through websites, social media, and videos.

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The numbers don't lie: digital presence in schools matters. The National Center of Education Statistics reports that 89% of parents get information from newsletters, emails, or general notices from their children's school. Trade Press Services finds that 85% of employees are most motivated when internal communications are effective. Additionally, Statista analyzed that social media is used for communication in up to 90% of schools.

The bottom line is this: families want to hear from schools, employees appreciate regular updates, and the general community wants communication and transparency via accessible, easy-to-use tools.

Skyward, a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, has combed the internet to find the best examples of digital use in K-12 districts around the nation. By visiting www.skyward.com/learn, school leaders can find ways to incorporate tips from other district websites, social media, and video libraries to increase their own digital presence.

The end results? Increased engagement between schools, parents, and students, visibility and transparency in the community, and a strong culture of performance and success.

"K-12 leaders don't need to overthink a better digital presence — they can save valuable time by looking to other districts that are succeeding with keeping in touch with their stakeholders." said Ray Ackerlund, president of Skyward. "Today, everyone is online, and in order to keep their employees, parents, and communities engaged, districts need to use online tools available to them as their main means of communication."

One district practicing strong communication is Garland Independent School District (GISD) in Texas, who has seen a rise in community engagement using already-in-place digital tools.

"The days of sending home letters is slowly fading away," said Atticus Wisener of GISD. "Parents want more instant messaging. It's nice to get timely and immediate feedback on how your kids are doing in school. It stems from a core philosophy that you serve these children and families. Everyone values feedback, timeliness, and intelligent communication."

More than just a technology firm, Skyward is dedicated to continuous improvement that drives the success of its customers. Districts looking to improve or take that next step with their communication efforts can visit www.skyward.com/learn.

