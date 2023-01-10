Digital Gadgets, Northwell Health to Launch Wellness Product Line

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Gadgets , a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology products, and Northwell Health, New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, have signed an agreement to bring a line of Northwell-branded innovative wellness products to market. DG Surgical, a division of Digital Gadgets, will be the exclusive manufacturer and distributor to retail & health care customers of Northwell-branded products.

The agreement combines Northwell's best-in-class clinical care and expertise with Digital Gadgets' industry-leading manufacturing and distribution capabilities to introduce innovation-driven, provider-approved wellness products to the marketplace.

"Launching a wellness product line that will reach consumers across the country exemplifies Northwell's commitment to community health and our belief that local care and local access to care drive better health outcomes," said Joe Moscola, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Services for Northwell Health. "As we strive to improve the health of communities and define tomorrow's health care, we look forward to bringing our new technology-driven line of wellness products to the market through our collaboration with Digital Gadgets."

Digital Gadgets was instrumental in providing over 30 government entities with critical PPE and testing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company was awarded "Vendor of the Year" for Home Shopping Network (HSN) in March 2022.

"Northwell Health championed innovation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and launching a best-in-class, innovative wellness product line further demonstrates why Northwell is a national leader in the health care space," said Charlie Tebele, Founder and CEO of Digital Gadgets. "Coupling Digital Gadgets' manufacturing and distribution expertise with Northwell's clinical strengths will arm patients and consumers with exceptionally high-quality, provider-approved products and set a gold standard in the health and wellness marketplace."

Today's announced collaboration comes shortly after Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling , who championed innovation to combat the pandemic and was just as aggressive toward health equity and gun violence as a public health crisis, was selected as America's most influential leader in health care by Modern Healthcare.

About Digital Gadgets

Digital Gadgets is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology products. Founded by Charlie Tebele in New York in 2007, Digital Gadgets' team has over 30 years of experience developing and growing evergreen brands. With logistics facilities located nationwide and sourcing offices in Asia, Digital Gadgets leverages its core logistics competencies and expertise across various sales channels to add value at every touch point. Learn more at http://digitalgadgets.com.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, 850 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 81,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

