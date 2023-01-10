CHOMPS APPOINTS BOARD MEMBER, ELIZABETH CARTER, AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chomps, the fastest-growing US-based natural meat snack brand, announced today that board member, Elizabeth Carter, has accepted a new role as President and Chief Operations Officer. In this role, Carter will oversee long-term and short-term brand strategy to support the overall organizational mission, vision, and purpose, to help the brand and team scale in 2023.

Chomps (PRNewswire)

Through Chomps' affiliation with Women On Boards Project––a nonprofit working to increase the number of executive women serving on the Boards of early-stage consumer companies––Carter joined the Chomps Board of Directors in June of 2022. In her first six months, Carter served an advisory role, working closely with leadership to support accelerated growth through product innovation, retail expansion and marketing initiatives.

"Welcoming an advisor of Liz's caliber to the Board of Directors last year was a game changer for me and Rashid," explains Chomps CEO and Co-Founder, Pete Maldonado, "We view this opportunity to have her join the full-time Executive Team as President and COO as a way to level up the organization. She brings extensive knowledge of the CPG industry, business acumen, a sincere love for the product, and she has become integral to our team, proving there is no better person for the role."

With extensive experience as a senior executive in the consumer-packaged goods industry, Carter specializes in food, beverage and dietary supplements. She has worked with brands including Humm Kombucha, 5-hour ENERGY, Goli Nutrition Inc. and her latest venture, Perfect Snacks. Chomps, a best-for-you protein snack with powerful nutrition and bold flavors, proved to be the perfect next chapter for Carter. In 2022, Chomps had a record-breaking year, having accepted its first outside institutional capital––an $80 million minority investment from Stride Consumer Partners.

"I have enjoyed my time working on the Chomps Board immensely and look forward to embarking on this next chapter as President and COO," said Carter. "With founders like Pete and Rashid, who are incredibly business-savvy and hands-on, I am confident that together we will take Chomps to new heights. With sustainability at the brand's forefront, we're working together to build healthier, happier futures for Chompians everywhere."

In her new role, Carter will lead the brand and marketing strategy, new innovation, retail expansion, goal-setting and tracking, policy and procedure, internal and external communication to support Company strategy.

Juan Marcos Hill of Stride Consumer Partners adds, "We have really enjoyed working with Liz on the Chomps Board and are thrilled that someone with her leadership, drive and track record of success has decided to join the team. The ability to attract such a talented leader is a testament to what Pete, Rashid and the rest of the Chomps team have built. We look forward to working with her on this journey to make Chomps a snacking powerhouse."

For more information, please visit www.chomps.com and WOBproject.com.

About Chomps

Chomps is the fastest-growing natural meat snack brand in both the Natural and Conventional retail channels* with products made from the highest-quality, sustainably sourced proteins, and no hidden, harmful ingredients. All Chomps meat sticks are made from grass-fed and finished beef and venison and free-range turkey with no hormones or antibiotics. Chomps never contain added sugar, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives or colors, MSG, fillers, binders, or artificial nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, Chomps is the only meat snack that is Whole30 Approved, Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Paleo, Keto Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Allergy-Friendly. Visit www.chomps.com for more information.

About Women on Boards Project

Women on Boards Project was created in 2020 by consumer industry leaders to increase the number of women serving on the boards of early stage consumer companies, while also expanding diversity. Women on Boards Project partners with strategic partners and investors at leading venture capital and private equity firms to place executive female leaders on the boards of their portfolio companies. The Women on Boards Project is closing the representation gap of corporate Boards through the addition of women, which reflects the considerable consumer buying power of this demographic. For more information, please visit WOBproject.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chomps