Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone Close Out 2022 with Agreements to Open 235 New Shops

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2022 comes to a close, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's) and Wing Zone announced today yet another triumphant quarter to round out a record-breaking year for both brands in 2022. With the signing of 9 area development agreements in Q4 equating to a total of 92 new locations, Capriotti's is closing out the year with a total of 235 new shops – 99 Capriotti's and 136 Wing Zones.

The Q4 area developer agreements will expand both brands into new territories in the U.S. and abroad - bringing award-winning food to new fans across the globe. These signings will develop the Capriotti's brand in:

St. Louis, MO

Kalispell, MT

Illinois

Republic of India

Philippines

On top of Capriotti's expansion, Wing Zone will grow its presence in:

St. Louis, MO

Tifton, GA

Albany, GA

Bainbridge, GA

Norwalk, CA

Cerritos, CA

Whittier, CA

Alamitos, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Republic of India

Philippines

"I have been nothing short of impressed and proud of the rapid growth rate we were able to see across both brands throughout this past year," says David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "Our team's dedication to bringing these quality sandwich and wing concepts to new territories across the world is what has allowed us to expand both our national and international footprints with a total of 235 new shops between both Capriotti's and Wing Zone in 2022, with big plans for further expansion in 2023."

This year, Capriotti's and Wing Zone were celebrated and recognized by industry leaders and peers for their technological innovation and impressive performance in several aspects. For the first time ever, Capriotti's was able to land a spot on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most respected ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Additionally, Capriotti's was named one of the top 25 most successful brands on Fast Casual's 2022 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. The brand ranked No. 24 this year, marking it the third consecutive year that Capriotti's was included in Fast Casual's Top 100. Capriotti's also ranked No. 328 on Franchise Times Top 500 and Wing Zone graced the list for the first time, coming in at No. 470. And for the third year in a row, the brand was named one of the Top Workplaces by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. And just as well, the International Franchise Association (IFA) named Javier Gomez, franchisee of Capriotti's in Fresno, California, as Franchisee of the Year for 2022.

Other wins for Capriotti's and Wing Zone in 2022 include the signing of a 50-unit Master Franchise agreement with Village Food Courts (VFC) to expand both brands in the Republic of India, the signing of a 30-unit franchise agreement with Viva Group to bring Wing Zone to the Philippines, Wing Zone opening the first robotic outfitted ghost kitchen in Pasadena, California, and Wing Zone opening their first brick and mortar location in the state of California.

"Our dedicated franchisees, employees, and fans have been a vital part of our global recognition and growth," added Bloom. "Having sold 235 new Capriotti's and Wing Zone locations in 2022, 80 of them being international, we are confident in our position for further growth and success in 2023."

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders.

Both brands are backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.

For more information about Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com. For more information about the Wing Zone franchise opportunity, please visit https://wingzonefranchise.com/.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 125 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last two years (2020-21). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

About Wing Zone

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders. Wing Zone's award-winning flavors are available at more than 31 locations in North American and its 30 restaurants internationally. The brand plans to grow to 200 profitable restaurants by 2025. For more information, visit www.wingzone.com. Like Wing Zone on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

