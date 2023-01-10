Anthony C. Lloyd to Serve as CFO of YMCA of Metro Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago announced today that Anthony C. Lloyd will serve as Chief Financial Officer for the nonprofit organization, effective January 20, 2023.

"Anthony is an experienced executive whose background makes him a perfect fit as the next CFO of our Association," said Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. "In addition to his expertise in financial strategy, operations, housing, health and wellness, and the nonprofit sector, Anthony is a dynamic and thoughtful leader with the capacity to shepherd the Y's continued growth strategy and evolution as a 21st-century social enterprise."

Lloyd, who joined the Y as Chief of Staff in August 2022, has held financial and administrative leadership positions across a number of industry segments. He most recently served as CFO for Mid-America Transplant and its charitable foundation, where he was responsible for financial strategy and operations of the $100 million healthcare company. Prior to Mid-America, Lloyd served as Chief of Staff for Corporate Administration and Senior Risk Manager at Fannie Mae. He has also held senior positions within the US Department of Energy's Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to step into this role and work alongside Dorri, our Board of Managers, and our leadership and staff to build on the thoughtful progress made in recent years," said Lloyd. "Because of the Y's strong partnerships and revitalized strategic vision to better meet the needs of our diverse communities, I see great things ahead for our organization, and I look forward to being a part of it."

In addition to his professional leadership, Lloyd is a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and serves on the Boards of Directors for Westminster Christian Academy, For the Love of the Game, and Gamma Epsilon Alumni Association of Tuskegee University, where he received his bachelor's degree. He holds a master's degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Business in New York and has completed the Emerging CFO program at Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is the leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 300,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise for the region, through an association of 14 centers, 5 overnight camps, and 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. Learn more about the Y's locations and our programming at ymcachicago.org.

