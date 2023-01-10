Allina Health Partners with Qventus to Improve OR Efficiency and Grow Surgical Program

AI-powered automation software enables hospitals to increase surgical case volumes and ease burden on staff



MINNEAPOLIS and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allina Health is partnering with Qventus, the leading provider of AI-powered software for care operations automation, to use its Perioperative Solution in order to automate operating room (OR) scheduling processes and maximize its surgical program.

Allina Health of Minnesota partnered with Qventus to improve its OR efficiency and grow its surgical program and saw immediate results. (PRNewswire)

The partnership is part of Allina Health's commitment to upgrading its surgical program to increase efficiency and maximize existing resources while reducing stress and workload on staff. Allina Health, a not-for-profit healthcare system based in Minneapolis, Minn., owns or operates 12 hospital campuses and more than 90 clinics in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Qventus is an AI-based SaaS solution purpose-built for care operations automation. The Perioperative Solution integrates with EHRs and uses machine learning-based automation, behavioral science, and comprehensive data to drive new levels of efficiency across OR departments. It's the only solution that automates end-to-end surgical program growth by:

Increasing available OR time and surgical robot access

Enabling surgical clinics to easily view and request OR time without logging into the EHR

Automatically offering time to surgeons based on the health system's strategic goals

Providing insights on OR and surgeon performance compared to market benchmarks

Identifying referral and outmigration improvement opportunities to gain market share

"Our manual processes for managing operating rooms hadn't really changed in 30 years. We knew we needed automation that would improve utilization and revenue while also improving the experience for our surgeons and staff," said William Evans, Vice President of Surgical Services and Orthopedics, Allina Health. "Not only has Qventus given us stronger surgical services growth, it has provided us with an innovative tool for our OR teams and surgical clinics."

Allina Health's results since launching Qventus in mid-2022 have been impressive:

3.5 cases added per OR per month in the first four months

36% increase in cases per surgical robot per month

100+ hours of OR block time released early per month

2 of 3 elective cases automatically scheduled via Qventus

"We're proud to have been selected by a health system as forward thinking as Allina Health," said Mudit Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Qventus. "We know how crucial it is for hospital systems to get the most value out of their surgical services and investments, and we're committed to continually bringing innovations to our partners that help differentiate themselves in their markets."

Allina Health is not alone in upgrading its surgical services through automation. In a new survey done by The Health Management Academy, 76% of healthcare executives named increasing surgical services as a top priority, while half the health systems represented said they plan to increase investments across the surgical service line in the next two years. Nearly all (95%) of surveyed healthcare systems are looking to automate OR scheduling more and rely less on manual processes.

To learn more about how Allina Health is using Qventus automation, register here for the January 25th Becker's webinar or download the case study.

About Qventus

Qventus is the leading provider of AI-based software for care operations automation. Integrating with EHRs, the Qventus platform uses AI, machine learning, and behavioral science to power solutions that automate processes for OR scheduling and inpatient discharge planning. As a partner to leading health systems and hospitals across the country, including Boston Medical Center, HonorHealth, Saint Luke's Health System, and ThedaCare, Qventus delivers proven outcomes, including over 3 new surgical cases added per operating room per month, 80% utilization of early released block time, and 1 full day reduction in length of stay. For more, visit https://qventus.com/

About Allina Health

Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A not-for-profit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90+ clinics, 10 hospitals, 15 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers and specialty medical services that provide home care, senior health, hospice care, and emergency medical transportation services.

Media Contact:

Jim Sweeney

Amendola Communications on behalf of Qventus

(216) 650-3376

jsweeney@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Qventus Inc.