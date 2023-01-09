New Year, New PEEPS® Marshmallow! Iconic Candy Brand Launches Spring Collection Earlier Than Ever

Spring into the New Year Sweetly with All-New Marshmallow Flavors

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Year is finally here, and what better way to celebrate than by snacking on sweet PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies! As the number one non-chocolate Easter candy brand*, it's no surprise that fans across the country can't wait to get their hands on adorable and delicious PEEPS® treats ahead of the holiday. This year, the PEEPS® Brand is celebrating its 70th anniversary and delighting Marshmallow lovers by launching its Easter candy collection earlier than ever. The vibrant lineup includes returning fan favorites and all-new tasty Marshmallow creations bursting with PEEPSONALITY®.

PEEPS New Products 2023 (PRNewswire)

"The PEEPS® Brand is honored to have been included in family traditions and celebrations over the last seven decades and is thrilled to continue spreading springtime sweetness with the launch of our 2023 Easter Marshmallow offerings," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "From parents and grandparents passing down their PEEPS® traditions to little ones, to friends and families incorporating our adorable Chicks and Bunnies into seasonal recipes and crafts, it is truly heartwarming to witness the many ways our Marshmallow candies bring loved ones together. We're excited to see how our devoted fans express their PEEPSONALITY® in 2023!"

All-new this year, PEEPS® Brand is putting a fruity and flavorful spin on its popular Marshmallow Chick pop by joining forces with the MIKE AND IKE® Brand. The two iconic candy brands create a vibrant and sweet PEEPS® MIKE AND IKE® Flavored Pop. For the first time ever, this pop will include four different flavored Chicks including lemon, lime, orange, and strawberry. The beloved candy is also teaming up with DR PEPPER® to introduce DR PEPPER® Flavored PEEPS® Chicks (available only at Walmart) that combine sweet Marshmallow with the unique and refreshing flavors of DR PEPPER®. But that's not all! Sweet and salty lovers will be delighted to taste the new PEEPS® Kettle Corn Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (available only at Kroger Family of Stores).

Take a peep at other returning fan-favorites hitting store shelves in 2023:

Nationally available PEEPS® Brand offerings:

Classic PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies

PEEPS® Marshmallow Rainbow Pop

PEEPS® Sparkly Wild Berry Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies

PEEPS® Cotton Candy Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

PEEPS® Fruit Punch Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

PEEPS® HOT TAMALES® Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

PEEPS® Party Cake Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

PEEPS® Sour Watermelon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks

PEEPS® Delights™ Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate

PEEPS® Marshmallow Decorated Eggs

PEEPS® Milk Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Chicks

Exclusive PEEPS® Brand products available at select retailers:

PEEPS® Easter Essentials (Available only at Sam's Club)

PEEPS® Tropical Burst Flavored Marshmallow Chicks (Available only at Target)

PEEPS® Delights™ Strawberry Flavored Marshmallow Dipped in Milk Chocolate (Available only at Target and Cracker Barrel)

Fans wishing to take their PEEPS® to the next level can personalize their PEEPS® Marshmallow Chicks with My PEEPS™ including options to coat the Chicks with a variety of delicious chocolatey and sweet dipping options such as sprinkles, cookies, toasted coconut, and more. For seasonal recipe and craft inspiration, Marshmallow lovers can check out the PEEPS® Brand's Instagram, where DIY experts such as Emily Hutchinson (@the_hutch_oven), Melody of @melodyinthemaking, Sheri Wilson (@sheri_wilson_), and Addie of @twolittletaylors will showcase adorable ways to make springtime memories with PEEPS® leading up to the Easter holiday.

Visit www.peepsbrand.com for additional recipes and fun craft ideas for the Easter season. To purchase PEEPS® Candy and merchandise, fans can shop online at www.peepsandcompany.com

To download high-res product images, click here.

*Source: IRI OmniMarket™ Core Outlets Easter 2022 (11 WE 04/24/22)); Includes Non-Seasonal Jelly Beans

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit www.justborn.com (and see the breadth of candy and high-quality branded items at www.peepsandcompany.com ) Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc , twitter.com/JustBornInc .

PEEPS Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PEEPS