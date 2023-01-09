KRYSTAL UNVEILS FIRST OF ITS KIND NEW PROTOTYPE

Smaller, more economical unit to allow for more franchise growth

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Krystal , the original home of the slider in the South, unveils its much anticipated smaller prototype at its new company location in Center Point, Alabama on January 10. The 1,700 square foot drive-thru features the first company store opening in more than 6 years with an advanced, sleek design using a smaller footprint.

Whereas a traditional Krystal is 2,700 square feet, this prototype used 20% less kitchen space – making it both cost efficient and operationally strategic. Without a dining room, the design makes it convenient for hungry guests with its hot and ready to-go orders ready to be picked up in its double-lane drive thru. It features a walk-up window for ordering, plus a pickup area for online orders and third-party delivery.

"This prototype signals a new day for Krystal," said Thomas Stager, the President of Krystal Restaurants, who was been turning around the business with new partners, innovative menu development and an emphasis on new technologies. "We strategically sought more cost efficient opportunities to generate a strong sales-to-investment outcome, as well as a design to fast track franchise development."

The brand has ignited an aggressive franchise program, signing on a number of celebrities and multiunit operators in the past year.

With a deep rooted history since 1932, Krystal's legacy has stuck with dedicated fans throughout the Southeast U.S., and is rapidly becoming national name brand with its highly craveable menu.

The new prototype will be celebrating its grand opening on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2408 Center Point Pkwy, Center Point, AL 35215. The first 200 guests in line will receive free Krystals for a week, and can enjoy music, games, and giveaways from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

