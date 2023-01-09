InventHelp Inventor Develops Collectible Candy Dispenser for Various Entertainment Fans (AUP-1161)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique collectible candy dispenser for a family room, game room, or man cave," said an inventor, from Harker Heights, Texas, "so I invented the TEAM PERSERVERANCE GLOBAL CANDY DISPENSER. My design could be stocked with a fan's favorite candy and it could make a great conversation piece."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an eye-catching and functional collectible candy machine for all types of entertainment fans such as sports fans, movie fans, music fans, etc. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional candy dispensing machines. As a result, it would show support and enthusiasm. The invention features a novel and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-AUP-1161, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp