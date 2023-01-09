FIRST FULLY COMPLETED HOME UNVEILED AT THE CASE

Listed at Just Under $70 Million, "The Edge"

Debuts as the First of Five Architectural Estates Completed at Malibu's Newest Gated Community

MALIBU, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Malibu's last remaining oceanfront bluff, a one-of-a-kind exclusive community of five mid-century modern architectural estates is born. After more than sixteen years of approvals, design, and development, The Edge, a 10,527-square-foot, fully furnished turn-key five-bedroom residence is the first home completed at The Case, Malibu's newest guard-gated community.

The Edge (PRNewswire)

Listed at $69,995,000, The Edge's single-story open floor plan seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor living with bespoke designs and panoramic ocean views, creating the epitome of the famed Malibu lifestyle.

The pristine 24-acre bluff was purchased by designer Scott Gillen in 2017 for a record-breaking $50M. Gillen then embarked on the monumental endeavor of simultaneously building the five homes, incorporating the foundational principles of the giants of mid-century modern architecture and reverence of Malibu's natural beauty. "For all my projects I need to be inspired by the property. Is it south facing? How's the privacy? Does it have "estate value"? It's location, location, location, and the location of The Case is the best of the best of Malibu and in this post-COVID world, there is no better place to live than Malibu."

The Edge is named for its stunning 75-foot infinity edge pool that feels like a massive "diving board" into the Pacific Ocean as it extends from the over 10,000-square-foot ft Ipe deck. The home offers five ensuite bedrooms, an additional three half baths and features a custom Bulthaup chef's kitchen and an outdoor kitchen, cabana, and a bonus suite with separate private entrance. The primary bedroom includes an outdoor spa and the home's expansive sliding glass doors frame "cinematic" views in every room from sunrise to sunset.

Pressed further about the process of designing and building The Case and The Edge, Gillen added, "I immediately knew it would be great. I visualized an amazing compound of architectural homes leaning in on the principles and pulling many of the iconic elements from the greats of mid-century modern design, which is why I named the community The Case. I am reminded everyday that I'm so fortunate to work with literally hundreds of carpenters, painters, concrete finishers, craftsmen, tradesmen, project managers, foremen and everyone else who make up my team. They know I can be demanding and never compromise my work so it is incredibly rewarding seeing them perform, day in and day out, at the highest level so I can design, execute, and deliver the highest quality homes out there, The Edge being just the latest example."

The Edge embodies the essence of casual indoor/outdoor living with the sensibilities of a luxury resort. A handmade teak wine room for over 800 bottles, glass-enclosed teak private library and a state-of-the-art home cinema that is literally a room floating within a room to create the ultimate cinematic experience, complete the picture, making this home ideal for entertaining family and friends. Inspired by the Case Study homes of the 1950's and 1960's, The Edge is offered turnkey, including curated and custom furnishings as well as Gillen's own original designs.

Each estate at The Case is a sanctuary unto itself. Behind a fulltime manned guard gate and security designed by Gavin de Becker, homeowners will experience ultimate peace of mind and exceptional privacy, all less than two minutes from Malibu's finest world-class dining, shopping, and recreation.

The Case comprises five distinct mid-century modern inspired homes: The Cantilever House, The Butterfly House, The Edge, The Flat House, and The Glass Tunnel. "The Flat" House is currently in escrow and the three remaining homes are scheduled for completion throughout 2023 with The Cantilever slated to be released for sale in Q2 2023.

For more information, visit www.unvarnishedco.com

About Scott Gillen

Scott Gillen is a true director, builder, thinker, and creator who has continually pushed boundaries throughout his career. Quickly becoming one of television's most respected and original stunt drivers, he seamlessly transitioned to one of the go-to directors of automotive commercials. While on a brief hiatus, Scott purchased his first house in Venice, CA and after a complete renovation using Scott's original design, the home sold in less than one hour, marking the moment Unvarnished was born. To date, Scott, a proud 35-year resident of Malibu has designed, built, and sold over 30 houses each showcasing his signature timeless design aesthetic.

About Unvarnished

Unvarnished is a fully integrated, design, development, and construction firm conceptualized and created by Scott Gillen. Based in Malibu, Unvarnished sets a new standard for California coastline homes through bespoke and architecturally significant designs and craftsmanship from a team of exceptionally driven and motivated individuals.

www.unvarnishedco.com

