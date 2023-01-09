EMUAID® Debuts Next Level Foot Care with Ionic Silver Socks

FT. LAUDERALE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As an industry leader in natural healing treatments for various skin and nail ailments, EMUAID® is known for its safe and effective treatments for conditions affecting the feet, such as nail fungus, athlete's foot, neuropathy, and skin ulcerations. While resistant fungal infections continue to rise globally and an estimated 1 billion people worldwide suffer with nail fungus, EMUAID® is taking a step forward with its innovative Ionic Silver Socks, bringing sock-wearers anti-microbial protection, relief, performance, and comfort.

The new EMUAID® Ionic Silver Socks are woven with natural, broad-spectrum silver fiber for long-lasting moisture and odor control, keeping feet dry, bacteria-free, and fungus-free. Specially designed to inhibit odor and microbes and soothe the discomfort associated with many foot conditions, these socks can be worn alone or combined with EMUAID® First Aid Ointment as a broad spectrum anti-fungal treatment.

The #1 rated homeopathic EMUAID® First Aid Ointment contains the active ingredient, Argentum Metallicum (Colloidal Silver), to relieve pain, infection, irritation, inflammation for over 100 skin and nail conditions, yet is safe to use anywhere on the body and has no side effects. When used together, the ionic silver fibers of the socks assist in creating a protective, healing barrier while the EMUAID® ointment delivers powerful anti-fungal ingredients combined with skin barrier hydration resulting in the optimal healing environment for troubled feet. "Foot-care is an often-overlooked aspect of self-care and overall health, our Ionic Silver Socks address a variety of needs in a functional, yet plush sock," says Amy Nicolo EMUAID® President.

Whether treating a fungal condition, suffering from corns, calluses, blisters, cracked heels, neuropathy, foot pain, or preventing smelly feet, the EMUAID® Ionic Silver Socks deliver multiple functional benefits in comfortable-to-wear everyday socks. Now available for purchase directly on EMUAID's website, the Ionic Silver Socks are unisex, no-show, and available in two sizes. Designed with pure silver technology to inhibit the growth of fungus and bacteria, these socks are a game changer.

Speer Laboratories, manufacturer of the EMUAID® Brand, started a decade ago with its launch of a natural healing ointment that was developed to treat severe burns. EMUAID First Aid Ointment, originated when renowned product developer, Richard Nicolo, discovered the multi-functional treatment that accelerated the healing of severe burns, while also reducing the symptoms of pain, infection, inflammation, and irritation for over 100 of the most difficult-to-treat skin and nail conditions.

