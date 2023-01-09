Dripkit Coffee Teams Up with Rival Bros. to Announce the Launch of The Rival Bros. Dripkit

Single Serve Coffee Leader Partners with Philadelphia Custom Roasters to Bring Convenient, High End Pour Over Coffee to Consumers Nationwide

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DripKit Coffee, a division of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) and leading private label co-packer for a variety of roasters and wholly owned subsidiary of NuZee Inc., announced today its collaboration with Philadelphia-based roaster Rival Bros. Coffee and the launch of the Rival Bros. Dripkit, a single serve pour over that delivers a high-end experience in a convenient, easy-to-use format available in two medium roast flavor profiles: Bourbon Barrel and Whistle & Cuss.

Founded in 2017 by Ilana Kruger, Dripkit offers single serve pour over coffee formats on a large scale to combine convenience and quality. Partnering with community focused and ethically sourced specialty roasters Rival Bros. Coffee, the Rival Bros. Dripkit packs produce a 10oz cup of coffee, using 17g of roasted and ground coffee without the prep or cleanup of a traditional pour over. The just-add-water format enables consumers to brew the perfect cup of coffee in two minutes and enjoy freshly roasted specialty coffee on-the-go, sans equipment, and without the mess.

"I founded Dripkit with the belief that delicious, pour over coffee can be an accessible and quick luxury. Our partnership with Rival Bros. enhances the flavor of our brand and offers another delicious way to enjoy our unique coffee format," said Ilana Kruger, CEO and Founder of Dripkit. "As a Pennsylvania native myself, I couldn't be prouder to partner with a local company for our first Philadelphia partnership who believes that pour over is the best way to enjoy specialty coffee and who's mission so closely aligns with my own: to provide the tastiest coffee experience for every customer, every cup."

The Rival Bros. Dripkit flavor blends include Whistle and Cuss ($17.50, pack of 5), a balanced medium roast coffee with beans from Latin America, Indonesia, and Africa that features notes of malted dark chocolate. The Dripkit also features Bourbon Barrel Aged ($18.75, pack of 5), a medium roast blend with smokey, caramel notes and rich nuttiness crafted with Brazilian beans from Yuki Minamo, Fazenda and Olhos D'agua and aged for up to two weeks prior to roasting in oak barrels from New Liberty Distillery. The Rival Bros. Dripkit is available for purchase nationwide at https://dripkit.coffee/collections/rival-bros/products/.

Rival Bros. Coffee joins an esteemed line of DripKit partners, which include: Verve Coffee Roasters, Union Coffee Roasters, Cafe Unido, and Sisters Coffee. Dripkit Coffee is a business division of the NuZee (NASDAQ: NUZE) brand portfolio. To learn more, please visit https://dripkit.coffee.

About Dripkit

Dripkit offers a large-size single serve pour over format that delivers what it believes to be a barista-quality coffee experience to coffee drinkers in the United States. The brand has combined its focus on convenience and quality, as well as a goal of using first-rate, ethically sourced coffee beans, to become a leader in the single serve coffee category.

About Rival Bros. Coffee

Founded by longtime friends Jonathan Adams, a former chef, and Damien Pileggi, an experienced roasted who pursued a career on both coasts, Rival Bros. Coffee offers a selection of custom, house roasted blends and season single-origin beans that have been carefully sourced and specially roasted to provide the best drinking experience possible.

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category. Providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from roasting and blending, to packing and packaging. NuZee has production facilities in the United States and Korea.

