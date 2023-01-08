EYEPOINT INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Eyepoint To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

EYEPOINT INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Eyepoint To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ("Eyepoint" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EYPT).

Faruqi & Faruqi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Eyepoint stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/EYPT.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company specializes in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals serves customers worldwide.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP