Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO); (the "Company", "Max Stock") announced holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of December 31, 2022

A. Corporation's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Holder no. Holder's Name Name, class and series of security Updated no. of securities % holdings % equity %voting % holdings (on a fully

diluted basis) % equity % voting 1 Moose Holdco Ltd. Max Stock Ordinary Share 39,350,594 28.32 28.32 27.91 27.91 2 Evan Charles Neumann Max Stock Ordinary Share 81,784 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.06 3 Ori Max Max Stock Ordinary Share 24,981,492 17.98 17.98 17.72 17.72 4 Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC Max Stock Ordinary Share 9,040,184 6.51 6.51 6.41 6.41 5 The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Nostro Max Stock Ordinary Share 1,230,000 0.88 0.88 0.87 0.87 6 The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Provident funds and provident fund management companies Max Stock Ordinary Share 21,759,968 15.67 15.67 15.43 15.43 7 Excellence Investments Ltd. - Mutual funds management companies Max Stock Ordinary Share 692,353 0.49 0.49 0.49 0.49 8 Excellence Investments Ltd. - Market maker Max Stock Ordinary Share 2,094 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 9 Max Stock Ltd. Max Stock Ordinary Share 3,658,971 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

% holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully

diluted basis) % equity % voting 69.91 69.91 68.89 68.89

B. Corporation's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the corporation's senior officers:

Holder no. Holder's Name Name, class and series of security Updated no. of securities % holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully

diluted basis) % equity % voting 10 Shlomo Cohen Max Stock UP2020 share options 195,419 0 0 0.14 0.14 11 Nir Dagan Max Stock UP2020 share options 185,813 0 0 0.13 0.13 12 Oz Corsia Max Stock UP2020 share options 205,000 0 0 0.15 0.15 13 Roy Ben Nun Max Stock UP2020 share options 94,324 0 0 0.07 0.07 14 Ifat Nir-Katz Max Stock UP2020 share options 84,371 0 0 0.06 0.06 15 Paz Oz Max Stock UP2020 share options 9,015 0 0 0.01 0.01 16 Ofir Edri Max Stock UP2020 share options 94,326 0 0 0.07 0.07

% holdings % equity % voting % holdings (on a fully

diluted basis) % equity % voting 0 0 0.63 0.63

The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:

Name Updated holdings (31-Dec-2022) Change (+/-) Updated holdings (%) (31-Dec-2022) Maximal holding in period (%) Minimal holding in period (%) Comments Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC 9,040,184 -1,787,693 6.51 % 7.68 % 6.49 % (*) Interested party is a registered investment advisor with the SEC with discretionary voting power over its clients' shares, which directly and cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's shares. It should be noted that one of the accounts managed by the interested party includes shares exceeding 5% of the Company's shares. Interested party holds other Company shares on behalf of other clients, but does not have discretionary voting power in such respect. Such shares are therefore excluded from the total used to calculated interested party holdings. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd - Nostro 1,230,000 + 400,000 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.58 % (*) (**) The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. – Provident Funds & Provident Fund Management Companies 21,759,968 +541,225 15.67 % 15.67 % 15.28 % (*) (**) Excellence Investments Ltd. – Mutual funds management companies 692,353 +479,312 0.15 % 0.49 % 0.15 % (*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group. (**) Excellence Investments Ltd. – Market maker 2,094 +2,086.66 0 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group. (**) Shlomo Cohen 195,419 -40,394





Exercise of employee options Nir Dagan 185,813 -50,000





Exercise of employee options Oz Corsia 205,000 -30,813





Exercise of employee options Roy Ben Nun 94,324 -141,489





Exercise of employee options Ifat Nir Katz 84,371 -57,146





Exercise of employee options Ofir Edri 94,326 +94,326





Nomination as a senior officer

(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party or to the best of the Company's knowledge.

(**) For a detailed description of which corporate entities are included as part of the interested party's reported holdings – please see the full text of the report dated January 5, 2023 published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange distribution website (MAYA).

This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 5, 2023 (Ref. No: 2023-01-003283 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock



Max Stock (TASE: MAXO) is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 56 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers 'Dream Big, Pay Small'. For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

