LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai, a global leader in lidar technology, today debuts its new fully solid-state lidar FT120 at CES 2023. The FT120 debuts along with a series of automotive lidars to showcase the exciting progress of OEM and autonomous mobility partnerships in the global market.

Hesai Debuts Fully Solid-State Lidar FT120 at CES 2023 (PRNewswire)

As ADAS and autonomous-driving technology advances, the sensor requirements and system architecture must evolve to address the needs of the industry. To accommodate the challenges that autonomous vehicles face within their perception system, Hesai has developed a fully solid-state lidar, FT120, for near-range blind spot coverage. The FT120 boasts an impressive 100° x 75° ultra-wide field of view (FOV). Its maximum detection range is 100 meters. Data rate per second is 192,000 points (in single return mode) and overall resolution is 160 (H) x 120 (V).

Designed as a blind spot detection sensor for ADAS, the FT120 helps vehicles accurately identify small objects while turning, passing, parking, and improves overall driving safety in even the toughest scenarios. Together, with Hesai's long-range hybrid solid-state lidar AT128, the two sensors form a complete automotive grade lidar perception solution.

2022 was a high growth year for Hesai. The company achieved a record milestone of 100,000 lifetime lidar units delivered last month in December, and the partner ecosystem expanded to distinct companies in the United States such as NVIDIA, Zoox, and Nuro. As for 2023, Hesai continues to strategically penetrate the market globally and their new intelligent manufacturing center will begin operation this summer. The addition of the Maxwell manufacturing center, as it will be named, will enhance mass production and delivery capabilities to over a million units per year.

"We have received pre-orders of FT120 with one million units from top automotive OEMs, and will begin deliveries in the second half of 2023", says Bob in den Bosch, Senior VP of Global Sales of Hesai.

The lidar market is projected to grow to $6.3 billion by 2027, and the growth will not be limited to automotive applications according to research conducted by Yole Group. "Lidar can not only empower self-driving cars, but also enable a wider range of industrial applications. We have numerous collaborations with clients in various fields; this year at CES, Geocue's drone and Outsight's sensor display at our booth to showcase how our products support clients gain a competitive advantage", says Bob.

Besides interactive lidar demos at the booth #4865 (West Hall), attendees can register to ride a vehicle equipped with AT128 lidars and view real time point cloud on the screen, driving on the road in Las Vegas. Online registration, https://forms.gle/QQfHfppG2zTB1dtM9 is open until the last day of CES.

About Hesai

Founded in 2014, Hesai is a global leader in lidar technology for autonomous driving and ADAS. Its vision is to empower robotics and elevate lives through high-performance, reliable, and low-cost 3D sensors. Hesai has developed exceptional R&D capabilities, accumulating deep expertise in optics, mechanics, electronics, and software, in areas of proprietary lidar chips, functional safety, and interference rejection. Hesai has won customers spanning over 90 cities in 40 countries, including leading autonomous driving developers, OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and robotics companies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hesai Technology