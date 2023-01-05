QDOBA Mexican Eats® Kicks Off New Year with Weekly 'Crave & Save' Deals

Leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant brings value and flavor with exclusive online deals launching every Monday in January

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help give its fans more reasons to celebrate in the New Year, QDOBA, a leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant, is offering exclusive online promotions every week in January with its Crave & Save deals! Knowing the New Year often brings new financial resolutions, QDOBA will reveal an exclusive new deal every Monday in January to guests who order online or through the QDOBA app at participating locations across the U.S. and Canada only. This week, guests can enjoy $5 off orders of $25 with code "GIMME5" when they order online or in the QDOBA app (valid through Jan. 8). Customers should check online or follow QDOBA on its social channels (Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook) to be the first to know when a new offer drops!

QDOBA understands people's desire to save money and spend smartly, especially after the holiday season. According to a recent survey by Statista, saving money is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions for 2023.

"With high inflation and coming out of a busy spending season, our guests are looking for all the flavors they crave at a great value," said Jericho Lopez, QDOBA Director of Digital Marketing. "Guests can already add great value to their meals at QDOBA with our always-free guacamole and 3-cheese signature queso on any entrée, but our January Crave & Save Deals take it up a notch."

To take advantage of the January Crave & Save deals each week, guests may place an order at https://order.qdoba.com/. Visit www.QDOBA.com for more information about QDOBA's January Crave & Save so you don't miss out on these exclusive deals.

About QDOBA Mexican Eats

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant with more than 740 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Committed to bringing flavor to people's lives, QDOBA uses ingredients freshly prepared in-house by hand throughout the day to create a variety of flavorful menu options. Guests can experience QDOBA's delicious offerings by enjoying one of its chef-crafted signature eats for convenience and ease, or by customizing their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes and cravings. Premium toppings can always be added to entrées at no extra charge, including signature 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. For four years running, QDOBA has been voted the "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" as part of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Backed by 25 years of proven success in the United States, and recently Canada and Puerto Rico, QDOBA is prioritizing franchise growth in key markets such as Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. For additional information about the QDOBA franchise opportunity, visit www.qdobafranchise.com.

Discover more at www.QDOBA.com or on the QDOBA app, which is available for download on the iTunes App Store or Google Play. Fans can also connect with QDOBA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

