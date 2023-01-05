New ABB E-mobility home charging solution helps drivers realize their sustainable mobility goals

ABB E-mobility announces new residential AC charging solution Terra Home at CES 2023 in Las Vegas

Charging solution able to automatically prioritize electricity from renewable sources

New charging innovation supports findings of global ABB E-mobility study1 – 90% of respondents felt responsibility to act more sustainably

ZURICH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB E-mobility has today unveiled its new Terra Home charging solution at CES 2023, the world's most influential tech event in Las Vegas.

ABB E-mobility has unveiled its new Terra Home charging solution at CES 2023.

Set to go on sale later this year, the Terra Home ushers in the next generation of consumer choice for residential EV charging. The innovative design will enable users to make the best possible use of their renewable energy sources to further reduce their carbon footprint.

It is predicted that by 2040, between 340 and 490 million chargers are needed globally, and that this figure will be dominated by home chargers, representing 82% of all EV charging installations23.

To mark the announcement of ABB E-mobility's new home charging solution, a survey commissioned by the market leader, questioned drivers globally on their top priorities for 2023 and beyond. It found that sustainability ranks among their most important motivations. 90% of those surveyed said they felt a personal responsibility to make choices to help protect the planet for future generations.

This was reflected in the 86% of respondents who confirmed that they will be taking action to reduce their travel emissions for the year ahead. Making the switch to an electric car ranked as one of the top eco-friendly changes being considered, alongside reducing private vehicle usage, and opting to increase the use of public transport.

Speaking on the news, Leon van de Pas, SVP for the Destination charging business line at ABB E-mobility, said: "As we mark the start of yet another pivotal year in our drive to enable a low-carbon society, the survey results demonstrate that drivers are ready and willing to make the journey alongside us.

"Offering unprecedented user choice, the new Terra Home provides the flexibility for an even greater number of people to simply and stylishly embrace the transition to electric mobility."

With the ability to automatically prioritize electricity from renewable domestic sources, such as solar, ABB E-mobility's new Terra Home charging solution will particularly appeal to more than half of respondents (54%) who reported that they would be more likely to use an EV if they could ensure the electricity powering it had been generated renewably.

Not only does the Terra Home set a new benchmark for sustainable charging choice, but in style and simplicity too. The Terra Home's minimalistic design, choice of materials and options for personalized covers means it will fit seamlessly into a wide range of homes and lifestyles.

Meanwhile, intelligent features such as Plug N Charge enable instant and automatic recognition between car and charger, making charging authorization completely seamless. In addition, interactive lighting features indicate the state of the charging session, while notifications on charging status are easily accessible on the ABB E-mobility charger app4, which can also be used to authenticate a charge, ensuring that the owner alone can connect to their Terra Home.

Peace of mind is further enhanced by the cloud connection between the Terra Home and ABB E-mobility, enabling an experienced team to remotely service the charger quickly and efficiently, while remote firmware updates will ensure a futureproof experience, with users always benefitting from the latest charging features.

ABB E-mobility's Terra Home can be viewed for the first time at CES in Las Vegas from 5-8 January 2023, on booth 10443 in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility Hall. You can find images and further information about Terra Home here.

