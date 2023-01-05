Leidos to Support CDC Cloud Modernization Services

RESTON, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a subcontract by Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), to support cloud modernization services for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The time and materials (T&M) subcontract, part of the $189 million Accenture award, includes a one-year base period of performance with two one-year options as well as one six-month option.

Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to team with Accenture Federal Services and support the CDC's digital modernization journey," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "Through our experience and technical expertise migrating legacy systems, Leidos will accelerate the CDC's performance and execution. We're proud to support this mission and the CDC's work protecting the health of the American people."

Under the subcontract, Leidos will focus on four major tasks, including application rationalization, project initiation and planning, cloud modernization, and application sustainment and modernization. This support will help the CDC transition its systems into secured cloud solutions. It will also enable more effective public health data gathering, validation, analytics, forecasting and decision-making.

The Leidos and Accenture partnership brings together the strengths of both organizations. The team combines expertise in technology, healthcare, systems infrastructure and mission knowledge to help meet the needs of all U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Operating Divisions for the 21st Century.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com .

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Contact: Melissa Dueñas

(571) 526-6850

duenasml@leidos.com





Thomas Doheny

(571) 474-4735

dohenyt@leidos.com





Victor Melara

(703) 431-4612

victor.a.melara@leidos.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leidos