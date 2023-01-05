InventHelp Inventor Develops Sports Chair for Lacrosse Fans (TLS-330)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son was a lacrosse player and I wanted a convenient, comfortable and stylish chair to sit on while attending games, practices and other events," said an inventor, from Bradenton, Fla., "so I invented LAX CHAIRS. My design also enables lacrosse fans to show support for the game."

The patented invention provides a unique new chair for lacrosse fans designed to look like the head of a lacrosse stick. In doing so, it enables the user to show support and pride for a team or player. It also enhances comfort when sitting along the field or on stadium bleachers, it enables the user to store personal items and it provides protection against the sun. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for lacrosse fans, beach goers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-330, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

