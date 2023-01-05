InventHelp Inventor Develops New T-connector for Tanker Trailers (TLP-212)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and understand that the average owner-operator cannot afford expensive pumping equipment for tanker trailers like the big companies. I created the T-CONNECTOR as a simple and affordable means of offloading liquid cargo for delivery. My design eliminates the need to invest in pumps that are very expensive to install and maintain."

The patent-pending invention provides a new fitting to link a semi-truck's air line connector to the tank for pressurization and dispensing of liquid cargo. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a hydra-chem pump or a PTO pump. As a result, it would simplify the pressurization process. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install and maintain so it is ideal for truck drivers hauling fluids in tank trailers.

