Guidehouse Announces New Partner Class of 2023

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, today announced 24 senior professionals have been named Partners of the firm, effective January 1, 2023.

"Each of our new partners demonstrate exceptional professionalism, leadership, and stewardship of our business," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "I'm proud to welcome each of these outstanding professionals to their new roles as Guidehouse partners."

Guidehouse proudly welcomes the following members of its new partner class:

Ranked #7 by Consulting Magazine on the Fastest-Growing consultancy list, Guidehouse's hyper growth of 145% over the past year and innovative platform strategy are reshaping the consulting landscape. With the integration of regulated and non-regulated business units who offer a global 360-degree view of the industry, Guidehouse provides distinct value to clients, seamless delivery and collaboration across the firm without friction or latency, and unique career pathways for their colleagues.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

