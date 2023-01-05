Aetina Launches New DeviceEdge Embedded Systems and Platforms Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano during CES 2023

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetina , a leading provider of state-of-the-art edge AI solutions, has launched its new NVIDIA® Jetson™-based series of embedded systems and platforms, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano™ system-on-modules (SoMs) during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). These new Aetina DeviceEdge systems and platforms are a set of embedded computers designed for use in AI and IoT, ideal for running AI inference tasks in different verticals.

The new Aetina series systems and platform models, powered by NVIDIA Jetson, are AIB-SO21/31 & AIB-SN31/41 , AIB-MO22/32 & AIB-MN32/42 , AIE-KO21/31 & AIE-KN31/41 , and AIE-KO22/32 & AIE-KN32/42 ; each model features an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX or an Orin Nano SoM. The Jetson Orin NX modules deliver up to 100 TOPS of AI performance, which is up to 3x the performance of NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier™ module and up to 5x the performance of NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX. The Jetson Orin Nano modules provide up to 40 TOPS of AI performance, up to about 80 times the performance of NVIDIA Jetson Nano™. The users of Aetina's new systems and platforms can choose the SoM they want between Orin NX or Orin Nano.

The new Aetina embedded system and platform models have a flexible input power range from 12 to 24VDC, can operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -25°C to at least 70°C, and support data recovery and backup function. They are built with an M.2 E-Key for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth function expansion, an M.2 M-Key for storage upgrade, and an RJ-45 GbE port. To avoid insufficient data storage, these new systems and platforms are designed with a built-in 128GB Innodisk SSD for fast data transmission.

The AIB-SO21/31, AIB-SN31/41, AIE-KO21/31, and AIE-KN31/41 feature the same small-size carrier board, suitable for system integration and development with limited space; while the AIB-MO22/32, AIB-MN32/42, AIE-KO22/32, and AIE-KN32/42 are built with a median-size board to have an extra M.2 B-Key for LTE/5G function expansion and an RJ-45 2.5GbE port for faster data transfer through an external device.

The expected available date of Orin NX-based systems and platforms, which are AIB-SN41/AIE-KN41, AIB-SN31/AIE-KN31, AIB-MN42/AIE-KN42, and AIB-MN32/AIE-KN32, is in February 2023. The Orin Nano systems and platforms, including AIB-SO31/AIE-KO31, AIB-SO21/AIE-KO21, AIB-MO32/AIE-KO32, and AIB-MO22/AIE-KO22, will be available in March.

The I/O ports and connectors of the new Jetson-based embedded computers are compatible with different types of sensors, allowing developers to design different AI verticals and run analytics tasks based on several kinds of data such as images, videos, and audios. Moreover, Aetina offers customized carrier boards and computer cases for those who have need of any particular hardware specifications.

