XOi and Service Pro® by MSI Data unlock efficiency and productivity for field service teams

XOi, a top tech-focused software solution, announces an integration with end-to-end cloud-based field management platform Service Pro, enhancing two best-in-class industry innovators

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies , a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, announces an integration with the end-to-end cloud-based field management solution Service Pro® by MSI Data .

XOi Technologies, a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, announces an integration with the end-to-end cloud-based field management solution Service Pro® by MSI Data. (PRNewswire)

The integration of XOi and Service Pro offers contractors a powerful data-driven solution that addresses chronic skilled labor shortages by enhancing technician performance and productivity.

"XOi's tech-enablement data, documentation and support features allow us to enhance and upgrade the premium experience we deliver to our customers with Service Pro by MSI Data," said Geoff Surkamer, CEO of MSI Data. "With Service Pro's end-to-end automation and XOi's deep analytics and comprehensive job documentation capabilities, field service business owners now have a unique curb-to-curb tool that optimizes real-time decision-making. Technicians using Service Pro can now unlock the real-time support that XOi delivers, allowing companies to recruit and deploy younger techs and experienced techs from adjacent industries."

Service Pro by MSI Data streamlines and automates field service operations, including repair, preventive maintenance, installations and inspections. The solution allows business owners to unlock valuable insights through data and analytics and provides end-client experience that helps companies differentiate themselves from competitors through interactive portals and real-time communication.

XOi's growing suite of cloud-based solutions offers the premier data-cataloging and analytics functionality for field service, giving teams a range of tools for increasing efficiency, accuracy and accountability. Powered by XOi's standardized workflows, job documentation capabilities, and training and enablement solutions, teams can build deep and easily accessible institutional knowledge bases that support real-time decision-making and data-based continuity. Service teams can apply these extensive data-science capabilities to analyze those foundational elements and strategically respond to evolving data trends and forecasts.

"We select strategic partners who can help us give technicians in the field the digital tools they need to get their job done effectively and efficiently," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "Technology that supports their performance and experience is critical for contractors facing labor shortages, supply disruptions, and economic uncertainty. Service Pro by MSI Data is a native mobile solution that enhances the XOi system with custom reporting and service request capabilities, positioning us to continue transforming technology for field service business owners and their teams."

For more information about MSI Data, visit https://www.msidata.com .

For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

About Service Pro® by MSI Data

Service Pro by MSI Data provides easy to acquire and easy to deploy solutions to manage all aspects of service management, including call center, dispatch, contracts management and spare parts inventory; scheduling optimization and routing; and true mobile applications for the field workforce, including inspections, field service and field sales. Visit https://www.msidata.com .

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, delivers innovative artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower field service teams to drive productivity, elevate customer experience and help close the skilled labor gap. Developed to meet the unique challenges of an industry traditionally underserved by technology, XOi equips field service professionals with groundbreaking technician-enablement tools, including remote support, visual documentation, immediate on-the-job insights and training resources, asset and team management functions, and a comprehensive knowledge base leveraging data from current and historical projects. With a proven record of innovation and demonstrated commitment to the hard-working men and women in the field service industries, XOi has distinguished itself as a pioneer in technician-focused solutions that bring efficiency, transparency, and expertise to every jobsite. For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XOi Technologies