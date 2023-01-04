SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS DECEMBER AND 2022 YEAR-END SALES RESULTS

December sales up 11 percent

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today reported 56,760 vehicle sales for December 2022, an 11 percent increase compared with December 2021 (51,146). With five consecutive months of sales increases, Subaru ended calendar year 2022 with 556,581 vehicles sales, a 4.7 percent decrease compared with calendar year 2021. These year-end results are reflective of the impact that the semiconductor shortage and supply chain disruptions continue to have on the automobile industry.

"During 2022, Subaru and our retailers worked hard to set a new standard for a superb purchase and ownership experience for our customers, and in addition, together with our retailers we also donated millions of dollars, and most importantly our time, to those charities that matter most to the local communities where we live and work," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "As we put the final exclamation point on 2022 and welcome 2023, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our retailers, our distributor partners, as well as to all of our colleagues across the country for meeting the challenges we face in the spirit of our brand's Love Promise. It is with this attitude, that we greet 2023 and look forward to the opportunity this new year will no doubt bring our way."

In 2022, Crosstrek was the top performer by volume with 155,142 annual sales, achieving its best year ever. Outback followed closely with 147,262 vehicle sales, while Forester added 114,096 annual sales in 2022. The 3-row Ascent finished the year with sales of 63,704, up 6.2 percent compared to 2021. On the performance side, the automaker's WRX model achieved annual sales of 18,662, while BRZ added 3,345 sales, a 44.2 percent increase compared with 2021. Following its first full month on sale in December, the all-new 2023 Solterra EV finished the year with 919 sales.

"Thanks to our stellar retailers, we had a strong finish to 2022," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "In 2023, our customers can look forward to an exciting lineup of Subaru vehicles, including the all-new Impreza arriving later this year."

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 6,980 6,088 14.7 % 63,704 59,980 6.2 % BRZ 325 1,069 -69.6 % 3,345 2,320 44.2 % Crosstrek 13,491 9,494 42.1 % 155,142 127,466 21.7 % Forester 13,526 13,930 -2.9 % 114,096 154,723 -26.3 % Impreza 2,495 4,156 -40.0 % 30,846 34,791 -11.3 % Legacy 2,125 1,729 22.9 % 22,605 22,766 -0.7 % Outback 14,797 12,643 17.0 % 147,262 154,623 -4.8 % Solterra 825 0 0.0 % 919 0 0.0 % WRX 2,196 2,037 7.8 % 18,662 27,141 -31.2 % TOTAL 56,760 51,146 11.0 % 556,581 583,810 -4.7 %



December sales were supported by the annual Subaru Share the Love® Event where the automaker donates $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer's choice of the following national charities: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America® and the National Park Foundation™ or a hometown charity selected by participating Subaru retailers. In the program's 15th consecutive year, Subaru and its retailers achieved the philanthropic milestone of over $250 million in cumulative donations since the Subaru Share the Love Event started in 2008. Final 2022 Share the Love Event donation results are expected in March.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

