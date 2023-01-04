Seeing Machines and OMNIVISION Launch Silicon Platform with Interior Sensing Technology Optimized with Occula® Neural Processing Unit

Announced at CES 2023, automakers now have a powerful and cost-effective in-cabin monitoring solution for space-constrained areas that also meets the strict European regulations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited (LSE: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, and OMNIVISION , a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging , analog, and touch & display technology, today announced the successful integration of Seeing Machines' leading in-cabin monitoring system technology (ICMS) with the OMNIVISION OAX4600 system-on-chip (SoC) platform.

Seeing Machines logo (PRNewsfoto/Seeing Machines Limited) (PRNewswire)

Optimized by Seeing Machines' Occula® neural processing unit (NPU), the OMNIVISION OAX4600 will provide automakers with a new, powerful, and cost-effective solution to meet and exceed the regulatory requirements associated with the European Commission's General Safety Regulation as well as Europe's New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) protocols.

Working closely together, OMNIVISION and Seeing Machines have integrated Seeing Machines' embedded driver monitoring engine (e-DME) into the OAX4600 SoC silicon, which is specifically targeted toward the expanding automotive ICMS market. The Seeing Machines e-DME makes use of the Occula NPU integrated in the OAX4600 to reduce the load on the on-board Arm processors while accelerating the core tracking pipeline.

When paired with OMNIVISION's broad range of high-resolution, wide-field-of-view automotive RGB-IR sensors or near-infrared (NIR) sensors, the OAX4600 device, integrated with Seeing Machines' robust automotive ICMS solution, enables a powerful combination of performance, cost and power efficiency in a form factor that allows it to be packaged into space-constrained areas of the vehicle.

"We are very happy to be working with OMNIVISION to bring our Occula NPU to the market integrated with the OAX4600 SoC," said Paul McGlone, CEO, Seeing Machines. "Seeing Machines' software and hardware embedding capabilities, combined with OMNIVISION's automotive camera sensor and design expertise, are clearly demonstrated with this silicon. We are very confident that this will give our customers a highly optimized silicon platform that can target the driver as well as the wider interior sensing market."

"Seeing Machines is a proven leader in today's automotive camera-based driver-monitoring market and a long-term partner of OMNIVISION," said Andy Hanvey, director of automotive marketing at OMNIVISION. "The OAX4600 SoC, in tandem with our wide range of automotive-grade, high-resolution camera sensors, provides a cost-effective and small-footprint driver and occupant monitoring solution, integrated with Seeing Machines' powerful Occula® NPU, our customers can expect unprecedented performance and high ROI in minimal form factor."

The new ICMS silicon platform is being featured at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week inside the Seeing Machines private meeting suite at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. To schedule a demo or for more information, contact Kevin.Tanaka@SeeingMachines.com. Or contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales .

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE) is a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical, and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today's commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com .

Occula® is a registered trademark of Seeing Machines. OMNIVISION™ and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seeing Machines Limited