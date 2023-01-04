MayaMD's Pioneering AI Healthcare Platform Solidifies Leadership Role in Value Based Care with Top Nephrology Group NKDHC

LAS VEGAS and BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MayaMD, an innovator and pioneer in providing AI digital healthcare solutions that enable value based care, is excited to announce its partnership with NKDHC (Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers), one of the largest and most innovative nephrology groups, where it will be helping to manage their patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end state renal disease (ESRD). "We are so grateful and excited to work with this phenomenal group of nephrologists and help support their patients." Dr. Vipindas Chengat, Founder & CEO MayaMD.

MayaMD logo (PRNewsfoto/MayaMD) (PRNewswire)

37 million people have chronic kidney disease and 1 in 3 Americans are at risk for it. MayaMD's remote patient monitoring platform helps educate, track and monitor CKD patients to help slow the progression of this disease by helping to provide more personalized care and help patients take their medication as prescribed. "MayaMD will help us elevate our care and provide a more convenient service for our patients. We want the absolute best for our patients and we believe MayaMD offers this." Ben Rudnitsky, MD President at NKDHC.

MayaMD has been optimized and rigorously tested with researchers and medical faculty from top institutions like UCLA, Michigan and Utah, where it outperformed ER clinicians in a peer reviewed triage accuracy study. MayaMD offers providers a unique way of helping them embrace value based care with ways that improve care quality, limit unnecessary expensive care like avoidable ER visits, and helping to reduce hospital readmission rates. Currently, MayaMD is collaborating with Dr. Bei Bei Li at Carnegie Mellon on a novel hospitalization prediction risk algorithm using geo-location data.

MayaMD's state of the art platform that utilizes artificial intelligence for clinical intelligence and natural language processing for engagement has garnered attention and accolades in the past year making LG Nova's final 20 startup list with its innovative smart TV app, selected as a finalist at UCSF's health hub's annual digital health awards for patient cost savings at HLTH, and most recently making CB Insight's annual list of top 150 most innovative digital health startups.

About MayaMD

MayaMD is an award winning AI patient engagement company that helps providers embrace value based care. MayaMD was optimized with medical faculty and researchers from some of the most prestigious institutions in the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MayaMD