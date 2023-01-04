InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Vehicle Window Shade System (PBT-242)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --"I wanted to create an improved sunshade system to protect a vehicle when parked in the sun," said an inventor, from Mesa, Ariz., "so I invented the ALL WEATHER SHADE. My design would prevent the vehicle interior from overheating."

The patent-pending invention provides improved window shades for a parked vehicle. In doing so, it helps keep the interior cool and comfortable and it helps to prevent heat-related damage. It also can be used to melt snow and ice from the windows in the winter. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-242, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

