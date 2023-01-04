Ericsson is taking action to accelerate profitability in Cloud Software and Services

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is continuing to execute on its revised strategy in segment Cloud Software and Services. As outlined at the recent Capital Markets Day, key priorities include limiting subscale software development, accelerating automation to lower deployment and maintenance efforts and changing focus from market share gains to profitable business.

With the revised Cloud Software and Services strategy, Ericsson is laying the foundation to turn the segment around. The target is to reach break-even in full-year 2023 on EBIT/EBITA level with gradual improvements towards long-term attractive profitability.

Following a portfolio and customer contract review, the Company has decided to exit certain subscale agreements and product offerings, with a one-off negative impact on EBIT of SEK -0.8 b. in Q4 2022, of which SEK -0.7 b. is expected to impact cash flow, mainly in 2023.

Ericsson's Q4 and full-year 2022 results will be published January 20 at approximately 7:00 am CET.

Read the full press release from Ericsson's Capital Markets Day here: www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/2022/12/ericsson-capital-markets-day-2022

