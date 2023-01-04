Air Products' Economic, Environmental and Social Efforts Earn Place for Air Products on Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 13th Consecutive Year

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) has earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) listing for the 13th consecutive year. The 2022 DJSI places Air Products in the top 20 percent of North American companies in its industry group based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

"It is an honor to again be recognized by DJSI for our sustainability efforts," said Simon Moore, Air Products' Vice President Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability. "Inclusion in the DJSI over many years illustrates Air Products' long-standing commitment to sustainability, which is at the heart of everything we do. Sustainability is our growth strategy at Air Products. This past year we committed to invest at least $15 billion in clean energy megaprojects to speed the energy transition and set goals to reduce our CO 2 emissions intensity and reach net zero emissions in our operations by 2050."

In 2022, Air Products announced plans for two green hydrogen facilities, including a 35-metric ton per day facility to produce green liquid hydrogen in Massena, New York and a joint venture with AES to invest approximately $4 billion to build a mega-scale green hydrogen production facility in Wilbarger County, Texas. These two new projects are in addition to several hydrogen megaprojects Air Products is already executing in the U.S. and around the world. Air Products is also partnering with several ports to bring green hydrogen to Europe.

The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The DJSI indices apply a transparent, rules-based constituent selection process based on the companies' S&P Global ESG Score resulting from the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). This year, more than 10,000 publicly traded companies were invited to participate in the S&P Global CSA that consists of a rigorous questionnaire assessing both public and non-public data submitted by participating companies.

Inclusion in the DJSI is Air Products' latest recognition for its sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts. Recently, Air Products was again named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek.

During 2022, Air Products also has been named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes and earned a spot on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for the fourth year in a row. Air Products was awarded a gold medal rating for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performance from EcoVadis, a multinational CSR ratings agency, for the fifth year in a row, and was included in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index.

To learn more about Air Products' efforts, achievements and Sustainability goals, visit Air Products' Sustainability website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally ­provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $70 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

View original content:

SOURCE Air Products