Titan HST selected to be on-site security app and platform at CES 2023

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CES®, the most influential tech event in the world, will use Titan HST as the on-site security app at CES 2023 later this week. Titan HST's multi-patented, next-gen technologies play an integral role in its mission to meet the evolving needs of organizations across sectors. With dozens of patents granted and many more pending, the Titan HST platform provides the most advanced technology on the market, from Augmented Reality to Dual-Channel Mesh Networking, and offers what others simply can't.

CES 2023, scheduled from January 5-8, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, will offer the Titan HST security app to convention goers who will have the ability to simply download and use the Titan app, QR code, or platform to submit tips, call venue security and/or receive emergency and critical alerts.

"We are extremely proud to support CES as they leverage Titan HST to streamline communications, prevent disruptive situations from occurring and reduce emergency response time during the heavily trafficked, four-day convention," said Vic Merjanian, Founder & CEO of Titan HST. "It is imperative to have a reliable & redundant system in place during high-capacity events that allow emergency communication even when networks may be most impacted."

The Titan HST system reduces emergency response time on average by 50 percent through a host of cutting-edge technology features, including:

Simple enrollment allows users to download and access the Titan HST mobile app, text message-based, or web platform through user-friendly QR and text messaging codes.

Enhanced geofencing allows attendees who are moving around the city, and may need assistance, to have their requests automatically routed to security command centers for that specific location to ensure reduced response time.

Multi-lingual, real-time translation allows users to speak to first responders or system administrators to tell them the specifics of their emergency and get help immediately, in nearly a dozen languages, including English, Spanish, French, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese and Arabic. Titan HST also meets accessibility requirements for users that are deaf, blind, visually impaired or motor impaired.

Augmented reality allows rescuers to see through walls, crowds, the dark, underground subways, building collapses, rubble, smoke, fire and more, offering you almost superpowers and X-ray vision during no-visibility conditions.

Mesh Networking for off-network use along with Redundant Connectivity with cellular, Wi-Fi and LAN coupled with redundant broadcast notification methods (app push notification, text messages, e-mail, web notification, robotic calls and voice-recorded calls) ensures that high volume messages are sent via multiple channels.

Secure infrastructure and user data with end-to-end encryption to ensure security efficacy by incorporating dozens of industry best practices and proprietary security measures independently reviewed by external third parties.

About Titan Health & Security Technologies, Inc.

Titan HST is a California-based tech company providing a patented comprehensive emergency alert and mass notifications system for businesses, governments and schools. The mobile app allows users and emergency personnel to communicate emergency information instantly – including GPS coordinates, text, audio, pictures and videos – increasing information dissemination and reducing emergency response time. Using multi-lingual real-time translation, augmented reality, and crowd sourced data, Titan HST's mobile two-way communication platform serves the needs of workplaces, campuses and governments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.titanhst.com.

About CES

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world — the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector.

