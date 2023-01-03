InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Universal Remote Control (NAM-248)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a timesaving way to locate the TV remote control," said an inventor, from Millington, Tenn., "so I invented the SURPRISE! HERE I AM REMOTE. My design also offers cost effective battery recharging."

The invention provides an improved universal remote control for a television. In doing so, it enables the user to easily locate the remote if lost or misplaced. It also ensures that the remote is charged and ready for use and it eliminates the need to purchase replacement batteries. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-248, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

