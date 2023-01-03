Intersec announces the successful deployment of the public warning technology for O2 Telefónica in Germany

PARIS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersec ("Intersec" or the "Company"), a global leader in mobile data and location intelligence solutions, announced the successful deployment of its Public Warning Cell Broadcast technology for O 2 Telefónica in Germany.

On Nationwide Alert Day – Warntag – held on December 8th, 2022, Telefonica successfully broadcasted two alert messages - in German and in English – from the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief in just a matter of seconds using the Intersec Cell Broadcast technology, in partnership with Telefónica Ingeniería de Seguridad (TIS). The test confirmed the high-end performance of the solution and attested to the company's experience in deploying public alerting solutions in a collaborative manner, in full compliance with data privacy regulations, and in alignment with the EECC requirements.

"We have selected Intersec because their carrier-grade solution meets all regulatory requirements while being sustainably resilient and scalable. The successful nationwide test of the Cell Broadcast technology as part of the "Warntag" 2022 has proven the high performance of the alerting solution and the professionalism of the partner." Jochen Bockfeld, Director Common Services of O 2 Telefónica.

Cell broadcast is an important technology for early warning and emergency alerting in critical situations, especially when time is of the essence, even when operators' mobile networks are heavily utilised. The alert text message can be issued to millions of mobile devices in a defined area, using a specific display and a particular ringtone to be recognized instantly as an alert.

Intersec is the European Union's leading public warning system provider, covering 30 % of the EU population with solutions deployed in France, Germany, Portugal, Croatia, and Luxembourg.

Intersec

Intersec is a global leader in mobile data and location intelligence solutions. Designed by fast data experts, our solutions guide governments and telcos in their data-driven revolution to build tangible value, from efficiently warning people in case of danger to driving new sources of revenue. Our 65 clients in 50 countries leverage our instruments to locate and map 850 million mobile devices 24/7, and our public warning solutions cover 30 % of the population in the European Union. At Intersec, Privacy by Design goes well beyond accepted standards, by ensuring regulatory compliance no matter where our clients operate.

For further information: Charlotte Cardona, Communications Director, charlotte.cardona [at] intersec.com

