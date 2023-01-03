Dr. Javad A. Sajan, MD Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery Hosts Free Toy Shop Event

Dr. Javad Sajan & Allure Esthetic Donate Toys To Seattle Area Kids Through Annual 2022 Toy Drive

SEATTLE, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful toy drive and fundraiser that ran in it's office in November and December, Allure Esthetic in partnership with the Zera Foundation created a toy shop in Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery's downtown Seattle office. At the toy shop event, children and their families could come pick out toys for the holiday season. The event took place on December 23rd, just in time for Christmas and gift giving holidays.

"This benefits us so much this year because for the first time I'm a stay-at-home mom..."

The Zera Foundation worked with several local schools and shelters to find qualifying families for the event. Over one hundred children were signed up to benefit from this event. The toys came from a combination of in-office donations from patients and staff of Allure Esthetic, monetary contributions to the Zera Foundation, and a donation from Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery.

Several of the underprivileged children benefiting from the toy shop event come from single income households, were disproportionately affected by COVID-19, or have parents otherwise unable to work. The Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery toy drive is an annual event during the holiday season that benefits families and children in the Greater Seattle area. With a dedication to community service , Dr. Sajan and Allure Esthetic put on several similar events and fundraisers throughout the year.

The linked video shows the impact the toy drive had on the local community.One of the participants said, "This benefits us so much this year because for the first time I'm a stay-at-home mom. I'm not working, so I wasn't able to get much for my kids this year. This really helps with the extra gifts the kids want during Christmas time."

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad A. Sajan is a plastic surgeon at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery . With years of surgical and non-surgical experience in the aesthetic field, patients travel from across the world for his expertise. Dr. Sajan frequently partners with the Zera Foundation to give back to the local Seattle community through events such as the annual toy drive and various other community service events throughout the year. Find Dr. Sajan and more information about the fundraiser on Instagram .

